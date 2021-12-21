ANL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.06%)
ASC 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.62%)
ASL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
BYCO 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
FCCL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.7%)
FFBL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.05%)
FNEL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
GGGL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.08%)
GGL 25.16 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.53%)
HUMNL 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
JSCL 15.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
KAPCO 31.98 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.44%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.24%)
MDTL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
NETSOL 96.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.4%)
PACE 3.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
PIBTL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
POWER 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
PRL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.4%)
PTC 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.81%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.7%)
SNGP 33.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
TELE 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.53%)
TRG 118.80 Increased By ▲ 4.39 (3.84%)
UNITY 26.68 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.61%)
WTL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.46%)
BR100 4,545 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.6%)
BR30 19,113 Increased By 0.9 (0%)
KSE100 44,177 Decreased By -162.9 (-0.37%)
KSE30 17,387 Decreased By -100.1 (-0.57%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,882
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,737
27024hr
Sindh
479,481
Punjab
444,267
Balochistan
33,587
Islamabad
108,308
KPK
181,023
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares rebound after sell-off as IT, metals surge

Reuters Updated 21 Dec 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares closed higher on Tuesday after tumbling as much as 3% in the previous session, led by a surge in information technology and metal stocks, though fears over surging Omicron COVID-19 cases trimmed gains.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.94% higher at 16,770.85 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.89% to 56,319.01. Both gained nearly 2% during the session. The indexes are still over 10% down from their peak in October.

"Market will remain sideways and the selling pressure will exist until there is some global clarity on the new variant and interest rate policies of central banks," said Siddharth Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Securities.

New Zealand delayed the planned reopening of its international border because of the sweeping spread of Omicron around the world on Tuesday, as several other countries reimposed social distancing measures.

Indian shares fall on inflation worries, hawkish central banks

The Nifty IT index rose 2%, while the metals index gained 2.9%, after falling 2% and 4%, respectively, in the previous session.

Wipro Ltd rose 3.7% after it bought cybersecurity consulting firm Edgile for $230 million.

Battery maker Exide Industries rose as much as 6% after it approved setting up greenfield multi-gigawatt lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility in India.

Shares of MapmyIndia, which powers Apple Inc's maps in the country, surged 54% in their Mumbai market debut.

Meanwhile, SoftBank-backed Indian e-commerce platform Snapdeal filed for an initial public offering on Tuesday, joining dozens of firms in the country that have tapped the capital markets this year.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index BSE Sensex blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares rebound after sell-off as IT, metals surge

PTI made mistakes, selected wrong candidate, says PM on KPK LG elections

PTI govt to make $55bn debt payment during its tenure: Fawad Chaudhry

Taliban allow protest calling for Afghan assets to be released

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee largely stable, closes at 178.05 in inter-bank market

Pakistan conducts successful test of enhanced range version of Babur Cruise Missile 1B

Moderna could be ready to develop Omicron booster in weeks

Auto financing in Pakistan reaches Rs349bn, but growth slows

KSE-100 ends negative as profit-taking erases gains

Secretary-general of SAARC to visit Pakistan on Wednesday

Turkish lira charges back after Erdogan's anti-dollarization plan

Read more stories