ANL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.06%)
ASC 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.62%)
ASL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
BYCO 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
FCCL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.7%)
FFBL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.05%)
FNEL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
GGGL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.08%)
GGL 25.16 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.53%)
HUMNL 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
JSCL 15.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
KAPCO 31.98 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.44%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.24%)
MDTL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
NETSOL 96.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.4%)
PACE 3.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
PIBTL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
POWER 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
PRL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.4%)
PTC 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.81%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.7%)
SNGP 33.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
TELE 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.53%)
TRG 118.80 Increased By ▲ 4.39 (3.84%)
UNITY 26.68 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.61%)
WTL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.46%)
BR100 4,575 Increased By 2.5 (0.05%)
BR30 19,280 Increased By 168.1 (0.88%)
KSE100 44,332 Decreased By -8.1 (-0.02%)
KSE30 17,483 Decreased By -4 (-0.02%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,882
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,737
27024hr
Sindh
479,481
Punjab
444,267
Balochistan
33,587
Islamabad
108,308
KPK
181,023
US special envoy meets army chief

NNI Updated 21 Dec 2021

RAWALPINDI: Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has called for global convergence to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan as the world and the region cannot afford an unstable country.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), he was talking to US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West, who called on him in Rawalpindi on Monday.

Special Representative of Germany for Afghanistan and Pakistan calls on COAS

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, current security situation in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation opportunities in the context were discussed.

The Army Chief thanked the dignitary for participating in the 17th Extraordinary Session of Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Thomas West appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, special efforts for effective Pak-Afghan border management and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

He hailed Pakistan’s efforts for organising the Extraordinary Session of OIC.

Qamar Javed Bajwa ISPR OIC Pak Afghan border Afghan situation

