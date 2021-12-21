US special envoy meets army chief

RAWALPINDI: Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has called for global convergence to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan as the world and the region cannot afford an unstable country.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), he was talking to US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West, who called on him in Rawalpindi on Monday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, current security situation in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation opportunities in the context were discussed.

The Army Chief thanked the dignitary for participating in the 17th Extraordinary Session of Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Thomas West appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, special efforts for effective Pak-Afghan border management and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

He hailed Pakistan’s efforts for organising the Extraordinary Session of OIC.