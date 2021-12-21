ANL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.84%)
Pakistan

Elahi, Buzdar mulling contesting LB polls in Punjab

Recorder Report 21 Dec 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Q senior leader Ch. Pervaiz Elahi met with Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday and discussed matters concerning local bodies in Punjab besides provincial affairs, sources said.

Both also discussed possibility of jointly contesting LB polls in Punjab, the sources said.

The CM also inquired after the health of Muslim League-Q head Ch. Shujaat Hussain and expressed good wishes for his health.

Ch. Pervaiz Elahi said the alliance was being moved forward with sincerity. We are an ally of the government and would remain so; he added and announced that discussions for launching joint candidates would be continued for local Govt elections.

Talking on this occasion, the CM contended that power would be devolved at the grassroots in the new local bodies system adding that the consultation process with the ally would continue. Muslim League-Q is an ally party and our alliance is stronger than before; he reiterated and announced to continue working jointly for providing relief to the masses.

There is the best working relationship with PML-Q and the journey of public service would be accelerated without caring for any criticism, he further said.

Moreover, the CM chaired a meeting at his office to review the progress on development schemes in the Koh-e-Suleman area of DG Khan. SMBR Babar Hayat Tarar, CEO Urban Unit and others attended the meeting while commissioner and DC DG Khan participated through video link.

The CM directed to finalize the master plans of THQ hospital and tehsil complex without delay adding that land should also be earmarked for judges and lawyers’ chambers. Similarly, the soil and water quality testing should be completed without delay, he added.

Alongside, expansion in the scope of Koh-e-Suleman Development Authority should be studied and the public welfare schemes under district development package be completed within the timeframe in DG Khan; he added and termed district development package a historic step to ensure holistic development and inclusive growth in the province.

Further, the CM in a statement regretted that the opposition was pursuing an agenda that is contrary to the national interest.

He said the people need development and prosperity, instead of anarchy. However, the opposition has disappointed the people on every national issue, he maintained. In fact, the opposition has wasted its energies on lip-service, he said and emphasized that there is no room for the politics of anarchy. Those engaged in politics of chaos should realize facts as the people are fully aware of their dual nature, he said.

The CM advised the opposition to understand that people cannot be served with empty statements. One has to stand with the masses to serve the people, he emphasised.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sardar Usman Buzdar opposition parties PMLQ Ch. Pervaiz Elahi

