Art exhibition organised at SU

HYDERABAD: An art exhibition of watercolor paint and pencil work of renowned artists of Sindh Abdul Majeed Mangi and Shakeel Ahmed Khaskheli was organized at the Institute of Art and Design (IAD), University of Sindh Jamshoro, which was inaugurated by the Vice-Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro here on Monday.

The art exhibition showcased various cultural and historical places including palm trees, dates, and different parts of Kotdiji Fort and bridges of district Khairpur Mirs with watercolor paint that enthralled the visitors.

The mountains, huts of Tharparkar, mud-built houses, shops & walls and other objects were also put on display, which were made through pencil work. After witnessing the exhibition, the vice-chancellor participated at the ceremony held in the art gallery of the institute which was organized by the director Prof. Saeed Ahmed Mangi and his team.

Addressing the function, the SU Professor (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro said that the works of artist Abdul Majeed Mangi and Shakeel Ahmed Khaskheli were excellent and professional adding that after seeing their creative work; it seemed as if he was touring the countryside! He said that the urban students must have been astonished after looking at the art work of the eminent artists of Sindh. “What beautiful and charming landscapes there are in the rural areas of Sindh! I can say it after walking through your priceless pictures.

The Vice-Chancellor further observed that whether it was watercolor paint, pencil work or any other form of the art, it must be very difficult and it required all-out attention. He said that the way in which the artist had created various trees, bridges, roads, huts and other things with pencil work was simply amazing and it was heartwarming to see them.

Dr. Kalhoro said that Abdul Majeed Mangi and Shakeel Ahmed Khaskheli were the assets of Sindh as they had been trying to highlight the positive image of the country through their art work while the youth should be proud of them. He said that the Director Institute of Art and Design Saeed Ahmed Mangi knew the art of giving verve and vitality to every program he organized. “And even today, he has done it in a befitting manner”, he said.

The event was attended by Dr. Arfana Begum Mallah, Dr. Muhammad Younis Leghari, Dr. Makhmour Bukhari, Dr. Mehmudul-Hassan Mughal, Dr. Ahmed Ali Brohi, Dr. Naimatullah Shah, Shaukat Khokhar and a large number of teachers and students of the institute.

