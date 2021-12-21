ANL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.84%)
OIC special moot: AJK PM congratulates civil, military leadership

APP 21 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Monday congratulated the country’s top civil and military leadership for successfully holding the 17th extraordinary Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad.

Addressing a press conference here at the Kashmir House, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Foreign Office played a key role to make the OIC summit result oriented.

The Prime Minister AJK said the Afghans were the Muslim brothers and needed the Ummah support in averting the looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

“The people of Afghanistan are waiting for our help. Therefore, we must look at the Afghanistan’s issue from a humanitarian perspective,” he emphasized while praising Prime Minister Imran Khan for raising the issue at international level.

Abdul Qayyum Niazi said the fascist Modi regime in India was deliberately keeping the Kashmir dispute unresolved as part of its expansionist designs and motives in the region.

The Prime Minister AJK said the Modi regime after repealing Article 35-A and 370 of its constitution had striped the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) of its special status and turned the entire valley into an open jail.

He added that it was high time to build up international pressure on India for its unbridled atrocities unleashed over innocent and unarmed Kashmiri freedom activists in IIOJK.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan presented the Kashmir case at every forum and drew the world attention towards the Indian occupant forces’ human rights violation.

“India is not considering the Kashmir issue as a dispute but the world has come to know about its nefarious designs to massacre Kashmiris in IIOJK,” he said.

He urged the world community to build pressure on India to resolve the Kashmir issue according to UN resolutions.

