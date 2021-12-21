ANL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.84%)
ASC 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.16%)
ASL 14.87 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.35%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
FCCL 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.87%)
FFBL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.58%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
FNEL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
GGGL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
GGL 24.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.53%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
JSCL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.27%)
KAPCO 31.84 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.38%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.63%)
MDTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.27%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.55%)
NETSOL 96.89 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (5%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
PAEL 21.55 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.6%)
PIBTL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.02%)
POWER 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.25%)
PRL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1%)
PTC 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (18.42%)
SNGP 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
TELE 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.36%)
TRG 114.41 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.53%)
UNITY 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.66%)
WTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.39%)
BR100 4,573 Increased By 63.6 (1.41%)
BR30 19,112 Increased By 597.5 (3.23%)
KSE100 44,340 Increased By 439.3 (1%)
KSE30 17,487 Increased By 189.2 (1.09%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,878
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,467
36024hr
Sindh
479,326
Punjab
444,216
Balochistan
33,558
Islamabad
108,285
KPK
181,011
Joachim Nagel tapped to head Germany’s Bundesbank

AFP 21 Dec 2021

FRANKFURT: The German government has nominated economist Joachim Nagel to take over as new president of the German central bank, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Monday.

Nagel was an “experienced individual” who would represent “continuity at the Bundesbank” after the exit of long-time chief Jens Weidmann, Lindner said in a tweet.

The nomination was made jointly by Lindner and new Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who took office earlier this month as part of a three-way coalition between the Social Democrats, the ecologist Greens and the liberal FDP.

Nagel, 55, who holds a doctorate in economics from the Karlsruhe Institute for Technology, is a member of Scholz’s Social Democrats.

Since 2020, he has been the co-chief of the banking division at the Bank for International Settlements — considered the central bank of central banks — having spent the best part of his career at the Bundesbank.

In 17 years at the affectionately named “Buba”, Nagel led the markets division and oversaw the bank’s information technology department.

Nagel will be replacing Weidmann, a vocal inflation hawk and advocate of tighter monetary policy.

After over a decade in charge of the Frankfurt-based institution, Weidmann announced in October his intention to step down at the end of the year.

Olaf Scholz German government Christian Lindner Jens Weidmann German central bank

