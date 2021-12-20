ANL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.84%)
ASC 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.16%)
ASL 14.87 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.35%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
FCCL 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.87%)
FFBL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.58%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
FNEL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
GGGL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
GGL 24.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.53%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
JSCL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.27%)
KAPCO 31.84 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.38%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.63%)
MDTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.27%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.55%)
NETSOL 96.89 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (5%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
PAEL 21.55 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.6%)
PIBTL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.02%)
POWER 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.25%)
PRL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1%)
PTC 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (18.42%)
SNGP 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
TELE 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.36%)
TRG 114.41 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.53%)
UNITY 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.66%)
WTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.39%)
BR100 4,573 Increased By 63.6 (1.41%)
BR30 19,112 Increased By 597.5 (3.23%)
KSE100 44,340 Increased By 439.3 (1%)
KSE30 17,487 Increased By 189.2 (1.09%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,878
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,467
36024hr
Sindh
479,326
Punjab
444,216
Balochistan
33,558
Islamabad
108,285
KPK
181,011
Palm ends at 3-month low as Omicron fears stoke demand worries

Reuters 20 Dec 2021

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures closed on Monday at their lowest in three months, as crude and rival vegetable oil prices weakened on concerns that surging Omicron cases globally would hurt demand amid projections of soft December exports.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 2.56% to 4,295 ringgit ($1,016.57), the lowest closing since Sept. 21.

Cargo surveyors' data showed on Monday Malaysia's exports during Dec. 1-20 fell between 5.1% and 6.61% from the same period in November.

Dalian's soyoil contract fell 1.91%, while soybean oil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade for May delivery fell 1.87%.

Meanwhile, oil prices slumped as surging Omicron infections stoked worries that new restrictions may hit fuel demand.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market, while weaker crude oil futures typically make palm a less attractive for biofuel.

Palm oil may gain more into 4,555-4,625 ringgit range

"Another reason came in the decision taken by India's finance ministry to suspend the futures trading in crude palm oil, soybean complex and rapeseed complex futures for one year," said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

India's market regulator ordered a year-long suspension of futures trading in key farm commodities on Monday as the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils struggles to tame food inflation.

Palm Oil

