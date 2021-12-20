ANL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (5.41%)
ASC 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.8%)
ASL 14.98 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (5.12%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FCCL 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.26%)
FFBL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.33%)
FFL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.73%)
FNEL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.92%)
GGGL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.75%)
GGL 25.01 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.46%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
JSCL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.56%)
KAPCO 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.93%)
KEL 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.25%)
MDTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.27%)
MLCF 36.60 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.24%)
NETSOL 97.15 Increased By ▲ 4.87 (5.28%)
PACE 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.81%)
PAEL 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.55%)
PIBTL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.16%)
POWER 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.72%)
PRL 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.08%)
PTC 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.81%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (21.05%)
SNGP 34.19 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
TELE 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.41%)
TRG 114.41 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.53%)
UNITY 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.64%)
WTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.31%)
BR100 4,592 Increased By 82.7 (1.83%)
BR30 19,192 Increased By 677.2 (3.66%)
KSE100 44,470 Increased By 569.1 (1.3%)
KSE30 17,551 Increased By 252.6 (1.46%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,878
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,467
36024hr
Sindh
479,326
Punjab
444,216
Balochistan
33,558
Islamabad
108,285
KPK
181,011
South Africa's rand falls as emerging market currencies weaken on Omicron worries

Reuters 20 Dec 2021

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand weakened on Monday amid a broader fall in emerging market currencies as investors shunned riskier assets on concerns over the rapidly spreading Omicron coronavirus variant.

At 0615 GMT, the rand traded at 15.9550 against the dollar, 0.35% weaker than its previous close, with thin year-end liquidity contributing to choppy trading.

Emerging market currencies weakened as rising cases of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus in Europe and the United States clouded the global economic recovery.

The World Health Organization said on Saturday that Omicron cases were doubling in 1-1/2 to three days in areas of the world with community transmission, but noted that much remains unknown about the variant, including the severity of the illness it causes.

South African rand

