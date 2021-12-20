PM meets Malaysian FM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan was committed to deepen the bilateral ties with Malaysia through enhanced economic engagement and further strengthening of cooperation in a range of areas including tourism, defence, and people to people exchanges.

The prime minister expressed these views while talking to Malaysian Foreign Minister Dato Sri Saifuddin Abdullah, called on him on Sunday. Thanking Malaysia for participation in the extraordinary session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, the prime minister appreciated Malaysia’s active role in the OIC and its efforts for peace building and humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan and Malaysia have historical relations deeply rooted in mutual respect and support at regional and global level. Pakistan was committed to deepen the bilateral ties through enhanced economic engagement and further strengthening of cooperation in a range of areas including tourism, defence, and people to people exchanges.

Foreign Minister Dato Sri Saifuddin Abdullah appreciated the convening of the OIC Extraordinary Session on Afghanistan as a timely initiative to address the humanitarian crisis confronting the Afghan people. He lauded Pakistan’s constructive role for promotion of peace and stability in Afghanistan, and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan and the people of Pakistan for their warm welcome and generous hospitality extended during their stay in Pakistan.

