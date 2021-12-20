ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.27%)
ASL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.34%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
BYCO 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FCCL 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
FFBL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.08%)
FFL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.33%)
FNEL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGGL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GGL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
HUMNL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.33%)
JSCL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.86%)
KEL 3.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
MLCF 35.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.46%)
NETSOL 92.28 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.78%)
PACE 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
PAEL 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.43%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
PRL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.67%)
PTC 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 33.96 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.31%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 106.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 4,509 Increased By 34.9 (0.78%)
BR30 18,515 Increased By 168 (0.92%)
KSE100 43,901 Increased By 169.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,298 Increased By 83.9 (0.49%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,872
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,108
26024hr
Sindh
479,090
Punjab
444,164
Balochistan
33,551
Islamabad
108,259
KPK
180,976
Pakistan

PM meets Malaysian FM

Recorder Report 20 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan was committed to deepen the bilateral ties with Malaysia through enhanced economic engagement and further strengthening of cooperation in a range of areas including tourism, defence, and people to people exchanges.

The prime minister expressed these views while talking to Malaysian Foreign Minister Dato Sri Saifuddin Abdullah, called on him on Sunday. Thanking Malaysia for participation in the extraordinary session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, the prime minister appreciated Malaysia’s active role in the OIC and its efforts for peace building and humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan and Malaysia have historical relations deeply rooted in mutual respect and support at regional and global level. Pakistan was committed to deepen the bilateral ties through enhanced economic engagement and further strengthening of cooperation in a range of areas including tourism, defence, and people to people exchanges.

Foreign Minister Dato Sri Saifuddin Abdullah appreciated the convening of the OIC Extraordinary Session on Afghanistan as a timely initiative to address the humanitarian crisis confronting the Afghan people. He lauded Pakistan’s constructive role for promotion of peace and stability in Afghanistan, and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan and the people of Pakistan for their warm welcome and generous hospitality extended during their stay in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

