ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.27%)
ASL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.34%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
BYCO 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FCCL 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
FFBL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.08%)
FFL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.33%)
FNEL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGGL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GGL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
HUMNL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.33%)
JSCL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.86%)
KEL 3.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
MLCF 35.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.46%)
NETSOL 92.28 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.78%)
PACE 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
PAEL 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.43%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
PRL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.67%)
PTC 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 33.96 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.31%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 106.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 4,509 Increased By 34.9 (0.78%)
BR30 18,515 Increased By 168 (0.92%)
KSE100 43,901 Increased By 169.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,298 Increased By 83.9 (0.49%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,872
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,108
26024hr
Sindh
479,090
Punjab
444,164
Balochistan
33,551
Islamabad
108,259
KPK
180,976
Markets

Prices of essential food items show mixed trend

Recorder Report 20 Dec 2021

PESHAWAR: Mixed trend in prices of essential food commodities including live chicken/meat, farm eggs, flour, sugar, cooking oil/ghee, vegetables, pulses and others was witnessed in the retail market, according to a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

Live chicken is being sold at Rs196/- per kg which was selling at Rs186 per kg in the previous while a dozen of farm eggs are being available at Rs190-200 and hen eggs at Rs350-400 per dozen in the retail market, the survey noted.

Sugar prices further decreased in the retail market, as one-kg sugar is being sold at Rs96/- per kg against the price of Rs100 per kg in the previous week, the survey noted.

According to the survey, flour prices also remained high-side as 20-kg flour bag is being sold at Rs1200-1300/- and Rs1350/- while 80-kg flour sac was available at Rs6,000/- per 85-kg bag at Rs6500-6800/- per 85 KG bag, the survey revealed.

An unprecedented increase in prices of cooking oil/ghee was witnessed in the wholesale and retail markets as it surged up from Rs30-40 and Rs60 per kg/litre and Rs100-150 per carton/tin/bottle in wholesale and retail markets, the survey noticed.

Fresh milk is being sold at Rs150-160/- per litre while yogurt was being available at Rs120-140/- per kg, the survey noted.

According to the survey, prices of vegetables also remained ‘high-side’ in the local market. A one-kg tomato was being sold at Rs80/- per kg and Rs100 per kg in the local market in the previous week, the survey noted.

A one-kg onion is being sold at Rs40/- per kg against the price of Rs60 per kg.

Garlic is being sold at Rs250-260/- per kg, green chili at Rs160/- per kg, cucumber at Rs50/- per kg, ginger was available at Rs400/- per kg, the survey noted.

It added prices of other veggies have touched a new peak in the local market as peas is being sold at Rs80/- per kg, arvi at Rs100/- per kg, capsicum at Rs150/- per kg, red-colored potatoes were being sold at Rs70/- per kg, while white-colored potatoes were available at Rs50-60/- per kg.

According to the survey, karela (bitter gourd) at Rs150/- per kg, lady finger at Rs120/- per kg, tinda at Rs80/- per kg, kado at Rs70/- per kg, turnip at Rs70/- per kg, Spanish at Rs30/- per bundle, cucumber at Rs60/- per kg, lemon at Rs120/- per kg, green chili at Rs150/- per kg, cauliflower at Rs90-100/- per kg, while cabbage at Rs80/- per kg, bringle at Rs60/- per kg.

The survey noted that the prices of fruits are completely out of the purchasing power of the common man in the local market. Golden colored apples are being sold at Rs150/- per kg, the survey said.

Similarly, it added that bananas available at Rs 60-80/-, guava was being sold at Rs100-120/- per kg, pomegranate at Rs200-250/- per kg, persimmons (amlok) at Rs100-120/- per kg, grapes at Rs150-200/- and Rs250/- per kg.

According to a survey, the prices of food grains/pulses remained unchanged. Good quality rice (sela) is being sold at Rs160/- per kg against the price of Rs150/- per kg while toota rice (sela) was available at Rs100/- per kg against the price of Rs80/- per kg.

Dal channa was being sold at Rs300/- per kg, dal mash at Rs260-270/- per kg, white channe (big size) at Rs200/- per kg, Khaara Red bean at Rs200 per kg, dal masoor Rs200/- per kg, Dal chilka green at Rs200/- per kg, moonge at Rs170/- per kg.

Likewise, it added, white lobiya at Rs200/- per kg, big-size white-channa small size at Rs160/- per kg, dhoti dal at Rs270/- per kg, dal masoor at Rs200/- per kg while dal chilka (black) was being sold at Rs250/- per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

sugar prices chicken prices vegetables prices Prices of essential food items flour prices prices of oil/ghee farm eggs prices

