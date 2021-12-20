Investigators inspect Shershah explosion site

KARACHI: Officials of secret agencies inspected the site of the Saturday’s powerful blast at Shershah that claimed 15 lives on Sunday. A factory-like building in Shershah was partially collapsed on Saturday following a powerful explosion leaving 15 persons dead and several others injured.

The cause of the blast yet to be established as police officials said that the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) will investigate and establish the nature of the explosion. The intelligence officials today inspected the structure damaged in the blast. The investigators also collected samples from various parts of the premises with modern equipment.

The officials also gathered samples of soil from the debris for investigation. ” The officials will inquire into the evidence to establish, whether the blast was an act of sabotage or not”, sources said. Moreover, a cash machine of bank, which was fall into the sewerage drain after the blast, was retrieved from the sewerage water today. The officials were also picking currency notes from the sewerage drain. The building houses a bank and other offices. According to reports, the two-storey building was constructed on a sewerage drain.