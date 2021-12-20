ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.27%)
ASL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.34%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
BYCO 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FCCL 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
FFBL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.08%)
FFL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.33%)
FNEL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGGL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GGL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
HUMNL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.33%)
JSCL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.86%)
KEL 3.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
MLCF 35.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.46%)
NETSOL 92.28 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.78%)
PACE 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
PAEL 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.43%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
PRL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.67%)
PTC 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 33.96 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.31%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 106.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 4,509 Increased By 34.9 (0.78%)
BR30 18,515 Increased By 168 (0.92%)
KSE100 43,901 Increased By 169.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,298 Increased By 83.9 (0.49%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,872
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,108
26024hr
Sindh
479,090
Punjab
444,164
Balochistan
33,551
Islamabad
108,259
KPK
180,976
Weaker sterling boosts FTSE 100; HSBC slips

Reuters 20 Dec 2021

LONDON: UK’s exporter-heavy FTSE 100 ended higher on Friday, helped by a weaker pound, but posted a weekly loss as concerns over the Omicron coronavirus variant and inflationary risks weighed. The FTSE 100 erased earlier losses to close 0.1% higher, as large dollar earners including Diageo, Unilever, British American Tobacco and Reckitt Benckiser benefited from the sterling falling.

Limiting gains, shares of HSBC shed 0.6% after the UK’s financial regulator said it had fined the bank 63.95 million pounds ($85.16 million) for failings in its anti-money laundering processes. Retailers gained 0.5% after data showed sales rose faster than expected last month, helped by Black Friday discounts, early Christmas shopping and no lockdown restrictions.

That also lifted shares of Marks and Spencer and WH Smith, helping the domestically focussed mid-cap stocks rise 0.6%. “Some of that strength was because households were bringing forward their Christmas shopping amid worries about shortages, shipping delays, even before Omicron,” said Bethany Beckett, UK economist at Capital Economics.

“Still, retailers are positioned to deal with Omicron better than sectors like hospitality.”

However, a survey showed consumer confidence was down heading into December as the emergence of Omicron and inflation worries hit spending plans. Oil majors Royal Dutch Shell and BP fell more than 1% each, tracking weakness in crude prices as surging COVID-19 cases raised fears that new curbs may hit fuel demand.

The Bank of England surprised investors on Thursday, increasing the interest rate by 15 basis points, the first hike since the start of the pandemic, as it seeks to tackle a surge in inflation.

