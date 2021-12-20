ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.27%)
ASL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.34%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
BYCO 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FCCL 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
FFBL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.08%)
FFL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.33%)
FNEL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGGL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GGL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
HUMNL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.33%)
JSCL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.86%)
KEL 3.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
MLCF 35.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.46%)
NETSOL 92.28 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.78%)
PACE 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
PAEL 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.43%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
PRL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.67%)
PTC 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 33.96 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.31%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 106.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 4,509 Increased By 34.9 (0.78%)
BR30 18,515 Increased By 168 (0.92%)
KSE100 43,901 Increased By 169.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,298 Increased By 83.9 (0.49%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,872
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,108
26024hr
Sindh
479,090
Punjab
444,164
Balochistan
33,551
Islamabad
108,259
KPK
180,976
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

KP govt to organise annual snow sports festival in Malakand

Recorder Report 20 Dec 2021

PESHAWAR: The provincial government has announced to organise the Annual Snow Sports Festival-2022 at different scenic places all across Malakand Division.

The festival will start in the first week of January and continue till April 2022. According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Swat Junaid Khan, the Ski slopes of Malam Jabba, a hill station a top 9,200 feet above sea level and located nearly 300km from Islamabad, welcomed tourists from all over Pakistan as well as foreigners.

Different competition and activities including snow tubing, ice skating, snow sculpture as well as concerts, cultural events and fireworks would be part of the festival. The stunning hill station of Malam Jabba has become a major winter sporting and adventure tourism destination.

The area offers the best scenic spots that have much to attract tourists due to its rich culture and natural beauty. To promote local culture and entrepreneurs, the festival will also include stalls of traditional dresses, food and handicrafts which are an added attraction for the tourists and an advantage for the locals.

The aim of the festival is to attract domestic and foreign tourists to the picturesque spots in Malakand Division of KP province. The government is determined to build link roads to all tourist spots to attract a maximum number of local and foreign tourists.

The festival would be organised at places like Malam Jabba, Gabin Jabba, Kalam, Mahu Daan, Athrrot, Badgoi, Kumrat, and Dir Upper, which have been included in the calendar of activities. Apart from the off-road jeep rally in Malam Jabba, like every year, ski, mountain bike rally at Athrrot and Maho Dhand, bicycle race, table tennis, badminton, Teqball, futsal, martial arts, archery, athletics would enhance the status of the sports festival. He said that tourists from all over the country enjoy various adventurous sports activities including a leap of faith, “zip line and rock climbing”.

The tourists are likely to take keen interest in 90m height and 550m long zip line at Malam Jabba. Tourism in the valley will not only boost the local economy, rather will also create employment opportunities for the youth.

New tourist spots have also been explored in various parts of Malakand division including Swat.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Malakand KP govt snow sports festival

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

KP govt to organise annual snow sports festival in Malakand

Purchase of forex by individuals: SBP fixes $100,000 per person per year maximum limit

FTO orders probe into minimum tax computational formula issue

Fuel Component Adjustment: CPPA-G seeks Rs4.33 hike in Discos’ tariffs for Nov

Warsak Canal system: Centre refuses to release more funds for remodeling

UAE ends cinema censorship, introduces 21+ rating

PM warns of ‘grave consequences’

Afghan govt urged to abide by UN, OIC principles

OIC for immediate, unified action

Manchin gives thumbs down to Biden’s $1.75trn investment bill

EU warns UK against picking Brexit hardliner to replace Frost

Read more stories