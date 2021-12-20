SCCI, CGPA sign MoU

PESHAWAR: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and a non-government organization, meant to ensure prompt resolution of business community issues by taking up with the relevant governmental institutions/bodies in an effective manner.

The agreement was signed by SCCI president Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad and Centre for Governance and Public Accountability (CGPA) during a ceremony held here at the chamber house.

According to the agreement, the SCCI and CGPA would jointly hold focus group discussion (FGDs), in which members of the business community would be discussed. Through this discussion, problems should be identified and presented before the relevant governments’ authorities for their amicable resolution.

Similarly, as per the agreement, Public Private Dialogues (PPDs) would be conducted after holding sessions of the focus group discussion through which government officials and members of the business community would hold direct meetings to apprise them about issues for their timely resolution of issues through relevant rules/procedures.

Hasnain Khurshid while speaking on the occasion said that good governance is crucial for promotion of businesses and economic development. He said Pakistan’s position has been improved in Ease of Doing Business in world ranking because of promotion of good governance in the country.

He stressed the need for promotion, close liaison and collaboration between Public private institutions and framing of economic policies with mutual consultation, which would produce positive results as well as helpful to resolve business community issues through joint coordination.

The SCCI chief termed the agreement would prove a milestone toward resolution of the business community by effectively taking up with governments’ relevant departments/authorities. He asked the CGPA to play its role in building strong linkages and cooperation between the chamber, and governmental institutions for prompt resolution of the business community issues.

