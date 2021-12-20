ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.27%)
ASL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.34%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
BYCO 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FCCL 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
FFBL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.08%)
FFL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.33%)
FNEL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGGL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GGL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
HUMNL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.33%)
JSCL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.86%)
KEL 3.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
MLCF 35.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.46%)
NETSOL 92.28 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.78%)
PACE 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
PAEL 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.43%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
PRL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.67%)
PTC 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 33.96 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.31%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 106.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 4,509 Increased By 34.9 (0.78%)
BR30 18,515 Increased By 168 (0.92%)
KSE100 43,901 Increased By 169.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,298 Increased By 83.9 (0.49%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,872
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,108
26024hr
Sindh
479,090
Punjab
444,164
Balochistan
33,551
Islamabad
108,259
KPK
180,976
Dec 20, 2021
Dec 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SCCI, CGPA sign MoU

Recorder Report 20 Dec 2021

PESHAWAR: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and a non-government organization, meant to ensure prompt resolution of business community issues by taking up with the relevant governmental institutions/bodies in an effective manner.

The agreement was signed by SCCI president Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad and Centre for Governance and Public Accountability (CGPA) during a ceremony held here at the chamber house.

According to the agreement, the SCCI and CGPA would jointly hold focus group discussion (FGDs), in which members of the business community would be discussed. Through this discussion, problems should be identified and presented before the relevant governments’ authorities for their amicable resolution.

Similarly, as per the agreement, Public Private Dialogues (PPDs) would be conducted after holding sessions of the focus group discussion through which government officials and members of the business community would hold direct meetings to apprise them about issues for their timely resolution of issues through relevant rules/procedures.

Hasnain Khurshid while speaking on the occasion said that good governance is crucial for promotion of businesses and economic development. He said Pakistan’s position has been improved in Ease of Doing Business in world ranking because of promotion of good governance in the country.

He stressed the need for promotion, close liaison and collaboration between Public private institutions and framing of economic policies with mutual consultation, which would produce positive results as well as helpful to resolve business community issues through joint coordination.

The SCCI chief termed the agreement would prove a milestone toward resolution of the business community by effectively taking up with governments’ relevant departments/authorities. He asked the CGPA to play its role in building strong linkages and cooperation between the chamber, and governmental institutions for prompt resolution of the business community issues.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

mou SCCI Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry CGPA

