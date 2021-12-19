ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.27%)
ASL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.34%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
BYCO 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FCCL 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
FFBL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.08%)
FFL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.33%)
FNEL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGGL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GGL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
HUMNL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.33%)
JSCL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.86%)
KEL 3.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
MLCF 35.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.46%)
NETSOL 92.28 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.78%)
PACE 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
PAEL 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.43%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
PRL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.67%)
PTC 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 33.96 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.31%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 106.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 4,509 Increased By 34.9 (0.78%)
BR30 18,515 Increased By 168 (0.92%)
KSE100 43,901 Increased By 169.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,298 Increased By 83.9 (0.49%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,872
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,108
26024hr
Sindh
479,090
Punjab
444,164
Balochistan
33,551
Islamabad
108,259
KPK
180,976
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Romania to boost investment spending to 6.7% of GDP in 2022

Reuters 19 Dec 2021

BUCHAREST: European Union recovery funds will help Romania boost its investment spending to 6.7% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022 from an estimated 5.6% this year, the finance ministry said.

The ministry's 2022-2024 budget strategy, released late on Saturday, estimates investment could reach 7.7% of GDP by 2024 and help the EU state's economy grow 5% per year on average.

Romania's infrastructure is among the EU's least developed, with massive investment needs in transport, healthcare and education, but some analysts have said the country's poor institutional capacity could mean it will struggle to make full use of the bloc's recovery funds.

Romania's 2022 budget plan, which has yet to be approved, will be based on an economic growth assumption of 4.6% and target a cash deficit of 5.8% of GDP, as agreed with Brussels, the ministry said.

The country, which expects to run a deficit of 7.1% this year, has committed to gradually lower its fiscal shortfall below the EU's 3% threshold by 2024 and keep its public debt levels around 50% of GDP.

In 2022 the finance ministry expects budget revenues worth 33.4% of GDP, or 439.9 billion lei ($99.95 billion). Electronic billing, custom reform and digital services will help Romania add 0.8% of gross domestic product to its consolidated budget revenues next year and up to 1.5% by 2024, the ministry said.

The country collects a significantly lower proportion of revenue than the EU average of roughly 46% of GDP.

The ministry said a diminishing labour force will be one of the main challenges to the country's development in the medium term. It estimated its working age population will fall by 387,000 people, or roughly 3% from 2022 to 2025.

European Union gdp

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Romania to boost investment spending to 6.7% of GDP in 2022

18.32pc growth YoY: Cell phones worth $856.73m imported in 5 months: PBS

FBR enumerates reforms awaiting implementation

Supplementary grants: ECC approves Rs64.0876bn for 40pc payment to IPPs

BPRD issues: SBP implements ‘RAS’ for submission of letters, proposals

Power distribution, energy reforms: WB Board approves $195m financing

Power sector reforms stay put: Donor’s insistence on achieving cost recovery big hurdle

Why is FIFA proposing a biennial World Cup?

‘Violation’ of code of conduct: ECP not in the mood to take action against PM, aides?

Two rockets fired at Baghdad's Green Zone

5,000 security personnel deployed

Read more stories