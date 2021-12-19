China reports 83 new COVID-19 cases on Dec 18

SHENZHEN: China reported 83 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 18, down from 125 a day earlier, its health authority said on Sunday.

Of the new infections, 44 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 89 a day earlier.

Most of the new local cases, 31 cases, were reported by authorities in the eastern province of Zhejiang.

China reported 41 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 19 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636.

As of Dec. 18, mainland China had 100,284 confirmed cases.