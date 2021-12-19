ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.27%)
ASL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.34%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
BYCO 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FCCL 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
FFBL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.08%)
FFL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.33%)
FNEL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGGL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GGL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
HUMNL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.33%)
JSCL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.86%)
KEL 3.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
MLCF 35.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.46%)
NETSOL 92.28 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.78%)
PACE 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
PAEL 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.43%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
PRL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.67%)
PTC 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 33.96 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.31%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 106.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 4,509 Increased By 34.9 (0.78%)
BR30 18,515 Increased By 168 (0.92%)
KSE100 43,901 Increased By 169.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,298 Increased By 83.9 (0.49%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,870
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,848
35724hr
Sindh
478,942
Punjab
444,119
Balochistan
33,548
Islamabad
108,240
KPK
180,938
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SECP warns people against illegal investment schemes

Press Release 19 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: To protect the general public from unlawful/illegal activities being carried out by various companies, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) frequently issues public warnings advising the general public to refrain from investing in any fraudulent investment schemes.

SECP has noticed that below listed companies through their online platforms/websites are involved in illegal schemes regarding fractionalization of real estate assets and are selling those fractions to public at large.

None of these platforms have the approval for performing this function under the sandbox regulatory regime of the SECP. In terms of section 87(2) of the Securities Act, 2015, no person can sell securities to the public without prior approval of the SECP. Unlawful activity is a ground for winding up of such companies under section 301 of the Companies Act, 2017.

While SECP has initiated legal action/adopted legal course, against these entities for carrying unauthorized/illegal business activities, it is deemed appropriate to alert the public against possible misuse of registration status of the companies to mislead them. The general public, in their best interest, is advised to refrain from investing their hard-earned money into any unauthorized schemes.

==========================================================================================================
Xstate Technologies (Private) Limited Company                  Xstate Beta          https://www.xstate.com
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Beacon Marketing (Private) Limited                             Beacon crowd        https://beaconcrowd.com
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
International Hospitality Investment Group (Private) Ltd       IHIG fractions    https://ihigfractions.com
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dao Proptech (Private) Limited                                 DAO PROPTECH        https://daoproptech.com
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Neo Cassa (Private) Limited
==========================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SECP illegal investment schemes Securities Act 2015 illegal schemes

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

SECP warns people against illegal investment schemes

FBR enumerates reforms awaiting implementation

Supplementary grants: ECC approves Rs64.0876bn for 40pc payment to IPPs

BPRD issues: SBP implements ‘RAS’ for submission of letters, proposals

Power distribution, energy reforms: WB Board approves $195m financing

Power sector reforms stay put: Donor’s insistence on achieving cost recovery big hurdle

FMs, delegates arrive

5,000 security personnel deployed

OIC office in Kabul to assume responsibility

Afghanistan: All set for OIC-CFM moot today

‘Violation’ of code of conduct: ECP not in the mood to take action against PM, aides?

Read more stories