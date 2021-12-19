Miftah describes PPP, MQM-P as ‘two sides of the same coin’

HYDERABAD: PML-N leader Miftah Ismail has said that Imran’s government is responsible for the devastation of the country and the economy, the 18th amendment should be implemented properly, nobody could prove the corruption of single rupee in CPEC which was initiated by PML-N government, every Pakistani is witness of the former justice Wajeehud Din remarks about Imran Khan, the PPP local government amendment bill is the misuse of power and MQM-P and PPP are two sides of a coin.

This was said by the Miftah Ismail while addressing a seminar organized by the Pakistan Muslim League-N Cultural Wing Sindh in the Auditorium Hall of Hyderabad Press Club titled “Natural Resources, Poverty and Resolution in Sindh”.

He said that the PTI government has completely failed, electricity and gas prices have reached the sky, including essential items and products, people have not found any relief in this incompetent government.

In reply to a question he said that the 18th amendment is meaningless in this Imran’s government, but it is necessary to make the 18th Amendment more active, keeping the departments that are supposed to be federal under the Constitution. He said that all the departments delivered to the provincial governments must be handed over to the Chief Ministers of the provinces and the transition of power should take place at the lower levels of the powers under this amendment.

He further said that the PTI government is responsible for the inflation and the economy was quite better in the previous government of the PML-N.

He said that Imran Khan never earns money in his life but he lives in a big house in a million yard area so where his expenses come from and who runs it?

He said that the previous government of Nawaz Sharif started the CPEC project and there was no corruption in our time. The present government also indulged in corruption of billions, these stories of MQM are true, but why MQM do such things only when there is an election? The MQM and the PPP are, in fact, two sides of a coin.

He said that the elected representatives of the local bodies should make decisions and decisions of the local areas could not be solved in CM house.

He said that the aim of holding this seminar in Hyderabad regarding the resources and poverty by the PML -N League Cultural Wing Sindh was to get the views and suggestions of the learned literary people on how to improve the conditions of Sindh; therefore the next government has to prepare a strategy.

He said that Sindh is rich in natural resources, oil, gas and coal and 65% of total gas produced by Sindh but Sindh has the worst shortage of gas. Deprived of basic facilities, it is gross injustice to the province and the people here. He said that Sharif wants that the people of Sindh should join him for the prosperity of Sindh.

He said that the PPP government is responsible for the destruction of Sindh because it has been in power for the last 14 years and done nothing for the development and prosperity of Sindh. Sindh is the richest province, where oil, gas and other sources are found, but the situation in Sindh is getting worse and worse day by day. He said that PML-N gave many development plans to Sindh during his tenure, Karachi to Hyderabad motorway is the gift of Nawaz League.

PML-N leader Anwar Soomro, Nawaz League cultural wing Sindh President Akbar Soomro, Advocate Ramesh Gupta and Hanif Siddiqui and others also addressed the seminar.

