Qatar National Day: Message from H.E Mishal M. Al Ansari Consul general of the state of Qatar in Karachi

TEXT: On this auspicious occasion I hereby extend my felicitations to His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani Emir of the State of Qatar and His Highness the Father Emir Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani.

First I would like to convey my gratitude for the unceasing cooperation and generous hospitality extended to us by the Government and the people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. The fraternal ties the nations of Qatar and Pakistan share which is premised upon common faith, culture and intertwined national narrative has withstood the test of time by becoming an enduring friendship that keeps on defying expectations.

The Anniversary of the National Day for the accession of Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed, the founder of the State of Qatar, to the rule of the country commemorates the founder of the State of Qatar who succeeded in running the affairs of the country with the support of the Qatari people, consolidating the national rule under his leadership. On September 3, 1971, HH the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani, the then Heir Apparent and Prime Minister, declared the dissolution of the 1916 Treaty heralding a new phase in the country's history with the government taking over the reins of power and declaring Qatar as an independent state. Further this occasion embodies ideals and visionary aspirations of the people of the State of Qatar, which has been realized ardently by the succeeding leadership and of course the people, ultimately lo and behold today Qatar is at the forefront of economic and human development, scientific advancement as well as a keen advocate of Global education. Qatar has adopted numerous policies in the last several decades with the aim of laying the foundation for a diversified and competitive knowledge based economy by lessening reliance on hydrocarbon products and to this end Vision 2030 was framed. Qatar’s strategic position, abundant energy reserves, an outstanding infrastructure and successful organizations like Qatar Airways, a major global aviation player has also contributed to its prosperity. This has culminated in it being a host of major international events and a chair of multiple committees with in the United Nations. Not to be forgotten is also the upcoming World Cup 2022 which is less than a year away.

Qatar has always sought enhancement of global Peace and Security through the resolution of international conflicts by peaceful means and supports rights of people to self-determination along with non-Interference in internal affairs of other countries.

Likewise, Pakistan is a state that exemplifies a nation’s meteoric rise inspite of the challenges it has been facing and this is due to the unrelenting strength and resilience of its people. Juxtaposing this great nation’s progress with that of other countries is a gross injustice since it has celebrated its septuagenarian independence day not long ago. Consequently, many countries have sought to emulate this country’s economic model. It has been projected Pakistan will record impressive growth rates and development which will even surpass developed countries by outpacing them on multiple fronts.

Since Dec 2019 the world has been facing a global Pandemic that has decimated families and entire nations. Lives were lost and lamented however the creation of a vaccine has once again given the world an undisputed hope of recovery and healing.

On a last note I am confident that the unique bilateral ties between Pakistan and Qatar based on strong foundations of culture as well as shared values will even flourish further with strong ties of brotherhood.

