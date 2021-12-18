ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.27%)
ASL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.34%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
BYCO 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FCCL 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
FFBL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.08%)
FFL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.33%)
FNEL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGGL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GGL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
HUMNL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.33%)
JSCL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.86%)
KEL 3.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
MLCF 35.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.46%)
NETSOL 92.28 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.78%)
PACE 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
PAEL 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.43%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
PRL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.67%)
PTC 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 33.96 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.31%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 106.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 4,509 Increased By 34.9 (0.78%)
BR30 18,515 Increased By 168 (0.92%)
KSE100 43,901 Increased By 169.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,298 Increased By 83.9 (0.49%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,870
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,848
35724hr
Sindh
478,942
Punjab
444,119
Balochistan
33,548
Islamabad
108,240
KPK
180,938
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK says 'highly unlikely' to send troops to Ukraine

AFP 18 Dec 2021

LONDON: Britain and its allies are "highly unlikely" to send troops to intervene if Russia invades Ukraine, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told the Spectator magazine.

Britain and fellow G7 nations this week warned Moscow of "massive consequences" if it invades the former Soviet state but Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday that it would explore "diplomatic and economic" means to counter Russian "aggression".

"It is not a member of NATO so it is highly unlikely that anyone is going to send troops into Ukraine to challenge Russia," Wallace told the magazine in an interview this week.

"We shouldn't kid people we would. The Ukrainians are aware of that," he added.

Wallace said Britain could help Ukraine "with capacity building" adding that threats of "severe economic sanctions" were the most likely form of deterrent.

Ukraine sees no sign of Russia withdrawing troops from border

He floated the possibility of cutting Russia off from the Swift international payment network.

The West says Moscow has readied some 100,000 troops near Ukraine, which has been battling a pro-Moscow insurgency in its east since 2014, but does not yet know whether Putin has made a decision on whether to invade.

"We aren't sure that he has made a decision but nevertheless his actions and his military preparations indicate that way... I think we should all be worried," said Wallace.

UK Ukraine troops

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

UK says 'highly unlikely' to send troops to Ukraine

Omicron in Pakistan: Asad Umar urges citizens to get vaccinated

Countries’ poverty not due to lack of resources but leaders’ corruption: PM

Confident OIC meeting will reach consensus on Afghanistan: Qureshi

Taliban govt resumes issuing Afghan passports in Kabul

'IMF programme approval to reduce uncertainty in Pakistan's financial markets'

Omicron cases doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in areas with local spread: WHO

Over 7.2mn bales of cotton reach ginneries, up 44% YoY: PCGA

New web portal for non-filers on the cards

Discontinuation of gas to hit textile exports in a big way

Small hydropower projects unable to arrange financing

Read more stories