Parween Rahman case: ATC announces verdict eight years after murder

NNI 18 Dec 2021

KARACHI: An Anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday announced a verdict in the murder case of Orangi Pilot Project Director Parween Rahman eight years after she was shot dead in the city.

Parween Rahman, head of the Orangi Pilot Project (OPP), was gunned down near her office in Orangi Town on March 13, 2013, and joint interrogation teams (JITs) probing her murder found roles of militant and political groups behind her murder.

Four accused in Parveen Rehman murder case awarded life imprisonment

According to details, the ATC found three members of a political party guilty in the murder case and awarded them collective imprisonment of over 57 years.

