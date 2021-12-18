ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.27%)
ASL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.34%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
BYCO 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FCCL 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
FFBL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.08%)
FFL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.33%)
FNEL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGGL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GGL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
HUMNL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.33%)
JSCL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.86%)
KEL 3.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
MLCF 35.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.46%)
NETSOL 92.28 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.78%)
PACE 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
PAEL 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.43%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
PRL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.67%)
PTC 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 33.96 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.31%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 106.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 4,509 Increased By 34.9 (0.78%)
BR30 18,515 Increased By 168 (0.92%)
KSE100 43,901 Increased By 169.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,298 Increased By 83.9 (0.49%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,863
1424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,491
27724hr
Sindh
478,717
Punjab
444,074
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,215
KPK
180,887
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Rashid says OIC moot to help Afghanistan avert humanitarian crisis

Recorder Report 18 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Friday expressed optimism that the all-important Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) conference would play a historic role in averting Afghanistan’s humanitarian catastrophe.

Talking to journalists, the interior minister said that Afghanistan is facing humanitarian and fiscal crises and the OIC moot will certainly find a solution to cope with the challenge as the financial sector of the war-torn country has completely been paralysed.

“The OIC moot will play a historic role in extending assistance and giving the attention which Afghanistan deserves,” he added.

He said that all the credit for holding extraordinary session of the OIC goes to the incumbent government as under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan it became possible.

“Earlier, almost 41 years ago, Pakistan had hosted the OIC conference on Afghanistan, and now this initiative has been taken by the present government to discuss the humanitarian situation in the war-torn country,” he added.

The minister said that foolproof security arrangements had been made to ensure smooth conduct of the moot, being attended by the delegates and foreign ministers from 57 countries.

“Yes of course, the prime minister [Imran Khan] will address opening session of the moot,” he added.

He said that there would be a local holiday on Saturday and Sunday in the federal capital, while the decision about Monday’s holiday would be taken by the Cabinet Division in due course of time.

“We deliberated upon cellular phone service in capital and it has been decided that the mobile phone service would not be suspended during the next three days,” he added.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to deploy 5,000 security personnel in capital during the conference. The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police has formulated a comprehensive security plan according to which, 5,000 security personnel including capital police will be deployed in the city to beef up the security.

According to sources, the personnel of Pakistan Army, Rangers, Special Branch, Traffic Division, Operations Division and Security Division will also perform duties. During the conference, the Constitution Avenue will be closed for traffic and the entry of unauthorized persons will be completely banned in the red zone while the security plan will be in place for three days.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Afghanistan OIC Sheikh Rashid Organization of Islamic Cooperation

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Rashid says OIC moot to help Afghanistan avert humanitarian crisis

Jul-Nov FDI grows 12pc YoY

Ehsaas Targeted Commodity Subsidy Programme: Rs106.102bn approved by ECC

SC restores sacked employees

Money laundering case: Shehbaz cannot escape punishment: Fawad

New web portal for non-filers on the cards

Discontinuation of gas to hit textile exports in a big way

IMF pulls out of Brazil

Small hydropower projects unable to arrange financing

SPI up 0.55pc WoW

Target surpassed: Nov tax collection reaches Rs476bn mark

Read more stories