Rashid says OIC moot to help Afghanistan avert humanitarian crisis

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Friday expressed optimism that the all-important Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) conference would play a historic role in averting Afghanistan’s humanitarian catastrophe.

Talking to journalists, the interior minister said that Afghanistan is facing humanitarian and fiscal crises and the OIC moot will certainly find a solution to cope with the challenge as the financial sector of the war-torn country has completely been paralysed.

“The OIC moot will play a historic role in extending assistance and giving the attention which Afghanistan deserves,” he added.

He said that all the credit for holding extraordinary session of the OIC goes to the incumbent government as under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan it became possible.

“Earlier, almost 41 years ago, Pakistan had hosted the OIC conference on Afghanistan, and now this initiative has been taken by the present government to discuss the humanitarian situation in the war-torn country,” he added.

The minister said that foolproof security arrangements had been made to ensure smooth conduct of the moot, being attended by the delegates and foreign ministers from 57 countries.

“Yes of course, the prime minister [Imran Khan] will address opening session of the moot,” he added.

He said that there would be a local holiday on Saturday and Sunday in the federal capital, while the decision about Monday’s holiday would be taken by the Cabinet Division in due course of time.

“We deliberated upon cellular phone service in capital and it has been decided that the mobile phone service would not be suspended during the next three days,” he added.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to deploy 5,000 security personnel in capital during the conference. The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police has formulated a comprehensive security plan according to which, 5,000 security personnel including capital police will be deployed in the city to beef up the security.

According to sources, the personnel of Pakistan Army, Rangers, Special Branch, Traffic Division, Operations Division and Security Division will also perform duties. During the conference, the Constitution Avenue will be closed for traffic and the entry of unauthorized persons will be completely banned in the red zone while the security plan will be in place for three days.

