General elections: Governor proposes 10pc quota for women

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, while proposing to increase the quota of general seats from 05 percent to 10 percent for women contesting general elections, said that democracy and parliament will be strengthened, if more women will contest elections on general seats.

He was addressing an event on women empowerment organized by the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) at Governor House Lahore on Friday. Chairperson NCSW Nilofar Bakhtiar, US Counsel General , William K Makaneole, Chairperson Women protection Authority Fatima Chidhar, MNA Sadaqat Abbasi, MPAs Ahsan Chaudhry, Uzma Kardar, PTI central member Shiekh Qaiser Ayub and others were also present on the occasion.

Expressing resolve to ensure equal rights and opportunities for women, the Governor said that they are all guided by our religion Islam, teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and basic principles laid down by our religion Islam that stresses the importance of women’s rights.

The present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is working to ensure the protection, development and prosperity of women, he said, adding: “Islam gives equal rights and respect to women. Islam strictly forbids gender discrimination against women.”

The Governor maintained that women are excelling in their respective fields at national and international level; it is necessary to provide equal opportunities and conducive environment to women. He added that the present government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan is utilizing all resources for women empowerment.

