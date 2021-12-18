Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
18 Dec 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (December 17, 2021).
==============================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
==============================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
==============================================================================================
Aba Ali H. Sec. Aisha Steel Mills 14,216 14.20
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 14,216 14.20
BMA Capital Bank AL-Habib 110,500 67.81
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 110,500 67.81
MRA Sec. Citi Pharma Limited 5,000 40.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 40.00
Fikree's (SMC) Dewan Cement Ltd. 1,000 7.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 7.40
Fortune Sec. Engro Fertilizers 2,500,000 75.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500,000 75.50
Surmawala Sec. Ghandhara Nissan Ltd 100 75.25
Shaffi Securities 100 77.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200 76.12
BMA Capital Habib Bank Ltd. 91,737 118.02
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 91,737 118.02
Shaffi Securities Image Pakistan Ltd. 224 16.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 224 16.00
Aba Ali H. Sec. Int. Steels 2,200 63.35
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,200 63.35
Shaffi Securities National Bank Pak. 20,000 34.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 34.00
Trust Securities NetSol Technologies 2,500 92.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 92.40
Darson Sec. Octopus Digital Ltd. 500 43.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 43.00
D.J.M. Sec. TPLTrackker Limited. 6,675,000 15.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,675,000 15.00
BMA Capital Treet Corporation 5,000 39.03
Surmawala Sec. 500 39.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,500 39.05
Trust Securities TRG Pakistan Ltd. 75,000 105.98
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 75,000 105.98
M. M. M. A. Khanani Unity Foods Limited 125,000 22.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 125,000 22.40
Trust Securities Worldcall Telecom 50,000 1.92
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 1.92
==============================================================================================
Total Turnover 9,678,577
==============================================================================================
