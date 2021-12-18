KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (December 17, 2021).

============================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ============================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ============================================================================================== Aba Ali H. Sec. Aisha Steel Mills 14,216 14.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 14,216 14.20 BMA Capital Bank AL-Habib 110,500 67.81 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 110,500 67.81 MRA Sec. Citi Pharma Limited 5,000 40.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 40.00 Fikree's (SMC) Dewan Cement Ltd. 1,000 7.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 7.40 Fortune Sec. Engro Fertilizers 2,500,000 75.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500,000 75.50 Surmawala Sec. Ghandhara Nissan Ltd 100 75.25 Shaffi Securities 100 77.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200 76.12 BMA Capital Habib Bank Ltd. 91,737 118.02 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 91,737 118.02 Shaffi Securities Image Pakistan Ltd. 224 16.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 224 16.00 Aba Ali H. Sec. Int. Steels 2,200 63.35 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,200 63.35 Shaffi Securities National Bank Pak. 20,000 34.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 34.00 Trust Securities NetSol Technologies 2,500 92.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 92.40 Darson Sec. Octopus Digital Ltd. 500 43.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 43.00 D.J.M. Sec. TPLTrackker Limited. 6,675,000 15.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,675,000 15.00 BMA Capital Treet Corporation 5,000 39.03 Surmawala Sec. 500 39.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,500 39.05 Trust Securities TRG Pakistan Ltd. 75,000 105.98 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 75,000 105.98 M. M. M. A. Khanani Unity Foods Limited 125,000 22.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 125,000 22.40 Trust Securities Worldcall Telecom 50,000 1.92 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 1.92 ============================================================================================== Total Turnover 9,678,577 ==============================================================================================

