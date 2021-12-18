ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.27%)
ASL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.34%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
BYCO 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FCCL 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
FFBL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.08%)
FFL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.33%)
FNEL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGGL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GGL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
HUMNL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.33%)
JSCL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.86%)
KEL 3.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
MLCF 35.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.46%)
NETSOL 92.28 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.78%)
PACE 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
PAEL 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.43%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
PRL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.67%)
PTC 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 33.96 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.31%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 106.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 4,509 Increased By 34.9 (0.78%)
BR30 18,515 Increased By 168 (0.92%)
KSE100 43,901 Increased By 169.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,298 Increased By 83.9 (0.49%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,863
1424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,491
27724hr
Sindh
478,717
Punjab
444,074
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,215
KPK
180,887
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (December 17, 2021).

==============================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
==============================================================================================
Member                           Company                               Turnover          Rates
Name                                                                  of Shares
==============================================================================================
Aba Ali H. Sec.                  Aisha Steel Mills                       14,216          14.20
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                14,216          14.20
BMA Capital                      Bank AL-Habib                          110,500          67.81
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               110,500          67.81
MRA Sec.                         Citi Pharma Limited                      5,000          40.00
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 5,000          40.00
Fikree's (SMC)                   Dewan Cement Ltd.                        1,000           7.40
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 1,000           7.40
Fortune Sec.                     Engro Fertilizers                    2,500,000          75.50
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             2,500,000          75.50
Surmawala Sec.                   Ghandhara Nissan Ltd                       100          75.25
Shaffi Securities                                                           100          77.00
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   200          76.12
BMA Capital                      Habib Bank Ltd.                         91,737         118.02
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                91,737         118.02
Shaffi Securities                Image Pakistan Ltd.                        224          16.00
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   224          16.00
Aba Ali H. Sec.                  Int. Steels                              2,200          63.35
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 2,200          63.35
Shaffi Securities                National Bank Pak.                      20,000          34.00
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                20,000          34.00
Trust Securities                 NetSol Technologies                      2,500          92.40
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 2,500          92.40
Darson Sec.                      Octopus Digital Ltd.                       500          43.00
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   500          43.00
D.J.M. Sec.                      TPLTrackker Limited.                 6,675,000          15.00
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             6,675,000          15.00
BMA Capital                      Treet Corporation                        5,000          39.03
Surmawala Sec.                                                              500          39.30
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 5,500          39.05
Trust Securities                 TRG Pakistan Ltd.                       75,000         105.98
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                75,000         105.98
M. M. M. A. Khanani              Unity Foods Limited                    125,000          22.40
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               125,000          22.40
Trust Securities                 Worldcall Telecom                       50,000           1.92
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                50,000           1.92
==============================================================================================
                                 Total Turnover                       9,678,577
==============================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

