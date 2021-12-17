ANL 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.44%)
ASC 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.94%)
ASL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.3%)
BOP 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.41%)
BYCO 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.82%)
FCCL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.47%)
FFBL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.87%)
FFL 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.88%)
FNEL 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.05%)
GGGL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.98%)
GGL 24.94 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.06%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (7.67%)
JSCL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.29%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
MLCF 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.6%)
NETSOL 91.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.6%)
PACE 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.42%)
PAEL 21.28 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.77%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.68%)
POWER 6.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.87%)
PTC 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.63%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.73%)
TELE 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.89%)
TRG 104.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.74%)
UNITY 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
WTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.35%)
BR100 4,507 Increased By 32.8 (0.73%)
BR30 18,480 Increased By 133.7 (0.73%)
KSE100 43,898 Increased By 166.5 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,288 Increased By 74.1 (0.43%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,863
1424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,491
27724hr
Sindh
478,717
Punjab
444,074
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,215
KPK
180,887
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks finish with losses

AFP 17 Dec 2021

HONG KONG: Stocks in Hong Kong and Shanghai fell Friday following a retreat on Wall Street and fresh China-US tensions after Washington imposed fresh sanctions and trade measures on Beijing over its treatment of the Uyghur minority.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.20 percent, or 282.87 points, to 23,192.63.

The Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.16 percent, or 42.65 points, to 3,632.36, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 1.41 percent, or 36.16 points, to 2,523.15.

Hong Kong stock Uyghur minority

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong stocks finish with losses

UNGA adopts Pakistan-sponsored resolution on 'peoples' self-determination': FO

Winter vacations to start from January 3: NCOC

Hammad dismisses media reports, says enough POL stocks in country

Textile, auto policies approved by ECC

HSBC fined $85mn for UK anti-money laundering failings

Jul-Oct LSMI output up 3.56pc YoY

Govt all set to increase power base tariff

CNG sector to remain shut till Feb 15: Gas load-shedding management plan approved

Tax Laws (Fourth) Amendment Bill, 2021: Nearly Rs350bn sales tax to be imposed, FBR tells Tarin

Goldman Sachs expects oil demand to hit record levels in 2022, 2023

Read more stories