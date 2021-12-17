ANL 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.44%)
Sports

Australia's Cummins allowed to fly home after missing Adelaide test

Reuters 17 Dec 2021

ADELAIDE: Australia's regular test skipper Pat Cummins has been allowed to return home in Sydney, the team said on Friday, after missing the ongoing second Ashes test in Adelaide for being a close contact of a COVID-19 case.

Cummins was ruled out hours before the start of the pink-ball test against England after dining in the same restaurant as the positive case on Wednesday night.

The 28-year old produced a negative test result on Thursday and has been cleared by South Australia's SA Health to return home by a chartered flight, Cricket Australia said.

"Under the plan approved by SA Health, he will self-drive from isolation and then, with the appropriate PPE and hygiene controls, take a single charter flight," the CA said.

"Cricket Australia will continue to consult with SA Health to ensure compliance with the plan.

"He will continue to observe all isolation requirements in NSW."

Steve Smith stepped up as Australia's stand-in captain in Adelaide but the hosts, who are 1-0 up in the five-match series, will hope to welcome Cummins back in squad for the Boxing Day test in Melbourne.

Pat Cummins

