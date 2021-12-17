ANL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2%)
ASC 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (5.73%)
ASL 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.97%)
BOP 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.41%)
BYCO 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.19%)
FCCL 18.36 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.09%)
FFBL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.08%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
FNEL 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.05%)
GGGL 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.84%)
GGL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.93%)
HUMNL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.17%)
JSCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.96%)
KAPCO 31.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
KEL 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.94%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
MLCF 35.60 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.89%)
NETSOL 92.02 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.49%)
PACE 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.68%)
PAEL 21.28 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.77%)
PIBTL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
POWER 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PRL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.75%)
PTC 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.63%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.18%)
TELE 16.21 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.86%)
TRG 106.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
UNITY 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.75%)
WTL 2.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
BR100 4,521 Increased By 46.7 (1.04%)
BR30 18,619 Increased By 272 (1.48%)
KSE100 43,975 Increased By 244.3 (0.56%)
KSE30 17,321 Increased By 106.2 (0.62%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,863
1424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,491
27724hr
Sindh
478,717
Punjab
444,074
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,215
KPK
180,887
Business Recorder
Dec 17, 2021
World

EU Commission head says booster shots should come within six months

Reuters 17 Dec 2021

BRUSSELS: European Commission is recommending vaccinated people receive booster doses no more than six months after their initial shots, with a further three month grace period for their COVID travel passes to be valid.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday she had told EU leaders meeting for a summit in Brussels that the EU executive would present a delegated act on COVID passes.

"We will ensure a common approach on boosters and the length of validity of the certificate. So boosters are recommended at the latest six months after full vaccination, and the certificate will remain valid for a grace period of three months beyond this."

European Commission

Comments

