ANL 12.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.76%)
ASC 13.47 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.65%)
ASL 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.93%)
BOP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
BYCO 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.88%)
FCCL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.47%)
FFBL 23.86 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.49%)
FFL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.55%)
FNEL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.16%)
GGGL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.9%)
GGL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.13%)
HUMNL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (7.33%)
JSCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.96%)
KAPCO 31.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.77%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.63%)
MDTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.81%)
MLCF 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.31%)
NETSOL 92.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.58%)
PACE 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.68%)
PAEL 21.01 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
PIBTL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.82%)
POWER 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
PRL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.75%)
PTC 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
SNGP 34.34 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.45%)
TELE 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.84%)
TRG 106.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.33%)
UNITY 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.56%)
WTL 2.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
BR100 4,509 Increased By 35.4 (0.79%)
BR30 18,580 Increased By 232.8 (1.27%)
KSE100 43,907 Increased By 175.7 (0.4%)
KSE30 17,285 Increased By 70.7 (0.41%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,863
1424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,491
27724hr
Sindh
478,717
Punjab
444,074
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,215
KPK
180,887
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Martyred APS children ‘I will never let the survivors and parents down’: PM

APP Updated 17 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday vowed zero-tolerance against violence and those using it as a tool and said he would never let down the survivors and parents of the children of the Army Public School, martyred in a terrorist attack in 2014, in Peshawar.

Over 140 people including 132 children were martyred in the terrorist attack, sending the nation in a shock.

“I reiterate we will never let down the survivors and parents of our martyred children,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a tweet, as the nation remembers the tragic day.

“There is zero tolerance for violence & those using it as a tool,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister in a separate message on the day said when the terrorists attacked and martyred the innocent, defenceless future of the nation brave Army Public School teachers stood like a bulwark against the enemy to protect their students and laid down their lives.

The Prime Minister said, “Time has proved that terrorism has no religion or nation. There is in fact, a nefarious political design behind it which can even target youngest children.”

He said, “The sacrifices of the martyrs of the Army Public School will not go in vain.”

APS Peshawar tragedy: SC asks govt to redress grievances of martyrs’ families

Prime Minister Imran Khan said following the tragedy, the morale of the brave Pakistani nation rose higher as they expressed their firm resolve against terrorism. The whole nation, he said, stood united and under the National Action Plan the enemies were targetted in their hideouts.

“Today, I assure the entire nation that the enemy can never demoralize the Pakistani nation.”

“Whenever the evil elements tried to challenge the courage and fortitude of the nation, they were defeated,” the Prime Minister remarked.

“Let us pledge today that the whole nation stands united against those who spread sectarian, religious and ethnic prejudices, those who spread separatism and those who use such tactics to fulfil their nefarious political ambitions.”

He said the nation by identifying such elements, can help the State work better towards their elimination.

The Prime Minister prayed to Allah Almighty to shower his blessings on the martyrs of APS Peshawar and for the courage to their parents to bear this irreparable loss. He recalled the saying of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah that “There is no power on earth that can undo Pakistan.”

Imran Khan Army Public School APS school attack Martyred APS children

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Martyred APS children ‘I will never let the survivors and parents down’: PM

Textile, auto policies approved by ECC

Govt all set to increase power base tariff

BoE hikes, ECB rolls slow as pandemic exits diverge

Tax Laws (Fourth) Amendment Bill, 2021: Nearly Rs350bn sales tax to be imposed, FBR tells Tarin

Goldman Sachs expects oil demand to hit record levels in 2022, 2023

27 feared dead in building fire in Japan's Osaka

Gwadar protesters end sit-in

Biden warns of 'winter of death' for unvaccinated as Omicron spreads

CNG sector to remain shut till Feb 15: Gas load-shedding management plan approved

Read more stories