Fazl speaks to Shujaat, inquires about health

LAHORE: Head of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman telephoned PML President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and inquired after the health of Shujaat Hussain.

Expressing good wishes, Maulana said that may Allah Almighty grant Shujaat Hussain a speedy recovery. ‘If I come to Lahore this time, I will personally come to see you,” Maulana told PML President.

Maulana also shared past memories with Pervaiz Elahi, sources said.

