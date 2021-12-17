ANL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.63%)
ASC 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.85%)
ASL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.96%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
BYCO 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.63%)
FCCL 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-5.17%)
FFBL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.53%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.05%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-5.03%)
GGGL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.14%)
GGL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-4.31%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.44%)
JSCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
KAPCO 31.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.2%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.19%)
MDTL 2.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.95%)
NETSOL 91.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.42%)
PACE 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.31%)
PAEL 20.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.88%)
PIBTL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.38%)
POWER 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.46%)
PRL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.69%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
SNGP 33.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.64%)
TELE 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (6.63%)
TRG 106.40 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.6%)
UNITY 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (4.61%)
WTL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.36%)
BR100 4,474 Decreased By -74.2 (-1.63%)
BR30 18,347 Decreased By -251 (-1.35%)
KSE100 43,731 Decreased By -635.7 (-1.43%)
KSE30 17,214 Decreased By -258.6 (-1.48%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,863
1424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,491
27724hr
Sindh
478,717
Punjab
444,074
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,215
KPK
180,887
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Inflation, price hike: PML-N leader Hamza steps up criticism of govt

Recorder Report 17 Dec 2021

LAHORE: Slamming the PTI government over soaring inflation, Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz said on Thursday that the economy has been destroyed while inflation has caused manifold problems for the poverty-stricken masses.

“The people of Pakistan are being hoodwinked under the PTI government,” he said, adding: “The government has increased sales tax by decreasing the prices of petroleum products.” He stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan said that inflation is lowest in Pakistan while there is 18 percent inflation in the country.

Talking to media here, Hamza maintained that the incumbent government is playing with the emotions of the people and they have to make corrupt rulers accountable for their deeds.

“The PTI in a bid to make ‘Naya Pakistan’ has shaken the foundations of old one; today, the situation is so pathetic that people have nothing to eat. So much so that even medicines are out of their reach now,” he said, adding: “The government had announced gas supply to the consumers three times a day but it has failed to fulfil that promise even,” he added.

Hamza said that day of reckoning for the PTI government had arrived. “It is a pity that while farmers are not getting fertilisers, the government is making claims of a bumper wheat crop,” he regretted.

To a question, Hamza said that they will continue their struggle at every forum to send the government packing. He claimed that those who trusted the PTI are now regretting their decision. Imran Khan is the biggest mafia of this country, he said.

On the other hand, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said that the day of December 16 will always remain a painful day for the nation, one whose memory bleeds our hearts.

In a post on tweeter, Shehbaz said, “Have we learned any lessons and corrected our course? When will we sincerely put our heads together for better future of our children? There are too many questions but too few answers.”

Meanwhile, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz in a tweet said that as the nation mourns the martyrs of APS, what we really need is collective introspection. She said, “There’s a lot more that we need to do as a state and as citizens to ensure that tragedy like this is never repeated. Our priorities, policies and mindsets all need to be revised accordingly.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Punjab assembly Imran Khan PTI Government Opposition leader Naya Pakistan Hamza Shahbaz

