Agreement signed: ISE, Sysnatic Info to develop ‘Trainings and Data Center Lab’

Recorder Report 17 Dec 2021

LAHORE: The Infinity School of Engineering (ISE) and Sysnatic Info Pvt have signed an agreement to develop the Trainings and Data Center Lab in the country with a view to strengthen e-commerce and promote online business to deal with the post-Corona challenges.

Abdur Razzaq Gauhar, CEO, Infinity School of Engineering and PAAPAM chairman, and Kamran Jamil Rana, General Manager, Sysnatic Info Pvt signed the agreement.

According to the agreement Sysnatic Info Pvt will provide technical assistance to the Infinity School of Engineering in setting up state of the art IT labs and conduct international standard trainings on Data Center and Networking.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamran Jamil Rana, GM, Sysnatic Info Pvt said that Sysnatic Info Pvt is providing trainings on Data Center Technologies and Networking in America and UAE. Purpose of this agreement is to develop a state of the art IT Lab in Infinity School of Engineering and start IT trainings for Pakistani youth on international standards.

CEO of Infinity School of Engineering Abdur Razzaq Gauhar said that Infinity School of Engineering is already providing advanced level training in the fields of Mechanical, Industrial, Electrical, Robotics and Automation fields. ISE has always provided world class trainings to youth of country ultimately making them employable.

Aim of this agreement is to develop state of the art IT labs through which we can provide world class trainings to IT students and professionals. Demand of IT sector is increased after COVID-19 pandemic as whole world shifted to online business and work. Due to this, the demand of data centers is increased substantially but only few institutes are providing advanced Data Centers trainings in Pakistan. Infinity School of Engineering will provide online trainings and Labs of Data Centers which will create job opportunities for youth in global market.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

e commerce Abdur Razzaq Gauhar Infinity School of Engineering Kamran Jamil Rana

