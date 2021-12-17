FFC attends seminar titled ‘ESG integration into investing’

RAWALPINDI: Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) was invited by Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Chairperson ESG Task Force to attend the seminar on “ESG integration into investing” jointly hosted by CFA Society Pakistan and Pakistan Stock Exchange at the PSX Auditorium, Karachi.

The session highlighted ESG related initiatives, integration into the business (investment process) and consequent long-term risk-adjusted returns, in line with the ESG principles.

FFC is among top stock blue chip companies honoured by PSX as member for ESG Task Force. Syed Imran Rizvi, Head of Shares department represented FFC on the occasion. He proposed implementation of new integrated ESG code for listed companies and design of ESG index on the basis of Free Float Market Capitalization, in lines with KSE100 index.

