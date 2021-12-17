ANL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.63%)
ASC 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.85%)
ASL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.96%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
BYCO 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.63%)
FCCL 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-5.17%)
FFBL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.53%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.05%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-5.03%)
GGGL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.14%)
GGL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-4.31%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.44%)
JSCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
KAPCO 31.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.2%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.19%)
MDTL 2.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.95%)
NETSOL 91.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.42%)
PACE 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.31%)
PAEL 20.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.88%)
PIBTL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.38%)
POWER 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.46%)
PRL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.69%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
SNGP 33.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.64%)
TELE 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (6.63%)
TRG 106.40 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.6%)
UNITY 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (4.61%)
WTL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.36%)
BR100 4,474 Decreased By -74.2 (-1.63%)
BR30 18,347 Decreased By -251 (-1.35%)
KSE100 43,731 Decreased By -635.7 (-1.43%)
KSE30 17,214 Decreased By -258.6 (-1.48%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,863
1424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,491
27724hr
Sindh
478,717
Punjab
444,074
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,215
KPK
180,887
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Slow trading activity on cotton market

Recorder Report 17 Dec 2021

LAHORE: The Spot Rate remained unchanged on Thursday. The market remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

The prices of Phutti and Banola showed no change due to less demand, said cotton analyst Naseem Usman while talking to Business Recorder.

According to him, Phutti of Sindh was traded from Rs 4500-7600 per 40 kilograms; Punjab’s Phutti attracted per 40 kilograms prices from Rs 6000 to Rs 7800.

Similarly, Phutti from Balochistan was traded at Rs 6500 per 40 kilograms to Rs 8200 per 40 kilograms.

Cotton of Sindh was traded from Rs 13,500 to Rs 17000 per maund, Punjab’s cotton was traded from Rs 14,500 to Rs 17000 per maund and Balochistan’s cotton prices remained from Rs 16,000 per maund to Rs 16,500 per maund.

While Banola from Sindh was traded from Rs 1,400 to Rs 2,300 per maund, Punjab’s crop was traded from Rs 1,800 to Rs 2,400 per maund and Balochistan’s Banola was traded from Rs 1,700 to Rs 2,300 per maund, added Naseem Usman.

As many as 400 bales of Ghotki were sold at Rs 15350 per maund, 400 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 17000 per maund, 400 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 16000 per maund, 200 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 15700 per maund, 1000 bales of Bahawlpur and 200 bales of Multan were sold at Rs 15500 per maund.

Gas supply to industries for processing purposes would however continue as usual. According to a senior official of the Ministry of Energy, out of 2,300 industries in total, 1,890 process industries would be operative, while 375 industries with captive power mainly on tail-end would switch to alternative sources.

The process of suspending gas supply to captive power set up by industries started Wednesday evening. As per an announcement made by the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL), due to severe cold weather, gas demand in the domestic sector increased significantly, therefore, gas supply to captive power sector would be suspended from 9pm, Wednesday.

The decision has been taken as per the approved load management programme. This decision has been taken to continue uninterrupted gas supply to domestic consumers.

“Domestic consumers are requested to use gas only when required,” the SNGPL urged. Consumers were requested to use electric heaters and geysers. Using a compressor deprives other users of their rights. Consumers should avoid using compressor.

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) also stopped gas supply to all captive power plants of non-export general industries and CNG stations till February 15, 2022 in adherence to the energy ministry’s gas load management plan.

The SSGC took the decision to meet the demand of the domestic and commercial sectors.

Chilly weather has increased the demand-supply gap across the country. The shortage has brought the current government under fire. The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16800 per maund. The Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 245 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Cotton cotton crop Cotton spot Cotton rate

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Slow trading activity on cotton market

Textile, auto policies approved by ECC

Govt all set to increase power base tariff

BoE hikes, ECB rolls slow as pandemic exits diverge

Tax Laws (Fourth) Amendment Bill, 2021: Nearly Rs350bn sales tax to be imposed, FBR tells Tarin

Gwadar protesters end sit-in

Martyred APS children ‘I will never let the survivors and parents down’: PM

CNG sector to remain shut till Feb 15: Gas load-shedding management plan approved

Tourism: PM says country can earn billions

Covid cases: Pakistan-West Indies ODI series called off

Record 488 journalists imprisoned, 46 killed in 2021: RSF

Read more stories