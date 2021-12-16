ANL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.63%)
ASC 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.85%)
ASL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.96%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
BYCO 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.63%)
FCCL 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-5.17%)
FFBL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.53%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.05%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-5.03%)
GGGL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.14%)
GGL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-4.31%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.44%)
JSCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
KAPCO 31.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.2%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.19%)
MDTL 2.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.95%)
NETSOL 91.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.42%)
PACE 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.31%)
PAEL 20.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.88%)
PIBTL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.38%)
POWER 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.46%)
PRL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.69%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
SNGP 33.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.64%)
TELE 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (6.63%)
TRG 106.40 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.6%)
UNITY 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (4.61%)
WTL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.36%)
BR100 4,474 Decreased By -74.2 (-1.63%)
BR30 18,347 Decreased By -251 (-1.35%)
KSE100 43,731 Decreased By -635.7 (-1.43%)
KSE30 17,214 Decreased By -258.6 (-1.48%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,849
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,214
30124hr
Sindh
478,564
Punjab
444,032
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,198
KPK
180,825
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir admitted to hospital

Reuters 16 Dec 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, 96, has been admitted to a hospital and will be undergoing a full medical check up, the hospital said on Thursday.

"He shall be undergoing a full medical check-up and further observation," the National Heart Institute said in a statement.

It did not say why Mahathir was admitted. His spokesman declined further comment.

The former premier is expected to be at the hospital for the next few days, the hospital said.

Mahathir, Malaysia's longest serving prime minister, has a history of heart troubles. He has had heart attacks and bypass surgeries.

The nonagenarian served as prime minister for 22 years until 2003.

He returned as premier at the age of 92 after leading the opposition coalition to a historic win in 2018, defeating the party that he had once led. His government collapsed in less then two years due to infighting.

He remains an influential figure in Malaysian politics.

Mahathir Mohamad Former Malaysian Prime Minister National Heart Institute

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir admitted to hospital

Pakistan vs West Indies ODI series postponed amid Covid-19 scare

Pakistan beat West Indies by 7 wickets to sweep series

Skardu International Airport to enhance tourism in GB: PM

Momentum fizzles out as KSE-100 decreases 636 points

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee stable in inter-bank market

'Misreported': Shabbar Zaidi’s ‘Pakistan is bankrupt’ statement stirs controversy

Bani Gala expenses: Govt to file defamation case against Justice Wajihuddin

Japanese ambassador calls on COAS

We will never let down survivors, parents of our martyred children: PM Imran

Read more stories