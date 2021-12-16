ANL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.63%)
Toronto index rises as mining, energy stocks gain

Reuters 16 Dec 2021

Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, extending gains to a second session, aided by strength in mining, energy stocks and an upbeat economic outlook from the US Federal Reserve.

At 9:44 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 158.02 points, or 0.76%, at 20,927.18.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 2.3% and was set for its best day in over a month, as gold futures rose 1.2% to $1,783.4 an ounce, and copper prices also strengthened.

"Gold hasn't really done that much this year, and that's really disappointed a lot of investors, but seasonally its the best time for gold that i.e December, and middle of the January," said Gregory Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

Toronto index subdued ahead of US Fed decision

The benchmark equity index snapped its five-day losing streak on Wednesday after Fed Chair Jerome Powell struck an upbeat tone about the US economic recovery and expressed willingness to raise interest rates as necessary to control inflation.

"I think the markets had been nervous, but it's in the past and now it should be setting us up for some positive news prior into the end of the year," Taylor added.

The energy sector climbed 1.4%, snapping its three-day losing streak, as oil prices rose supported by record US implied demand and falling crude stockpiles.

The healthcare sector, down 0.5%, with major pot producers OrganiGram Holdings Inc and Cronos Group Inc were among the worst performers on the index, capping gains.

