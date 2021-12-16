Japanese ambassador calls on COAS

Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan, Wada Mitsuhiro, called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, the current situation in Afghanistan especially collaboration and partnership in Humanitarian assistance came under discussion, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

COAS informed the visiting dignitary that Pakistan wants cordial ties with all its neighbours in "pursuit of regional peace and prosperity."

He emphasised that peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute is essential for stability in South Asia.

The Army Chief said that Pakistan values Japan’s role in global and regional affairs and we look forward to enhancing our bilateral relationship.

Speaking on the occasion, COAS also underscored the importance of peace and reconciliation initiatives in Afghanistan. "He stressed the urgency for swiftly devising an institutionalized mechanism for channeling humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in order to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe."

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, special efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.