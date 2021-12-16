ANL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.22%)
ASC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.77%)
ASL 13.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.26%)
BOP 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.39%)
FCCL 17.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-5.7%)
FFBL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.13%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.95%)
FNEL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4%)
GGGL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
GGL 24.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.77%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
JSCL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.64%)
KAPCO 31.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.35%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.2%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
MLCF 34.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-4.04%)
NETSOL 92.84 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.96%)
PACE 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.29%)
PAEL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.53%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.57%)
POWER 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.76%)
PRL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.46%)
PTC 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.25%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
SNGP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.99%)
TELE 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.19%)
TRG 110.25 Increased By ▲ 6.55 (6.32%)
UNITY 25.55 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.2%)
WTL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.91%)
BR100 4,505 Decreased By -43.5 (-0.96%)
BR30 18,595 Decreased By -3.1 (-0.02%)
KSE100 43,856 Decreased By -510.4 (-1.15%)
KSE30 17,297 Decreased By -176.3 (-1.01%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,849
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,214
30124hr
Sindh
478,564
Punjab
444,032
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,198
KPK
180,825
Business Recorder
Business & Finance

Daimler Truck, Traton, Volvo sign off JV plans for Europe charging network

Reuters Updated 16 Dec 2021

BERLIN: Daimler Truck, Traton and Volvo have signed off plans announced in July for a joint venture to set up a high-performance electric charging network for trucks and buses across Europe, the companies said on Thursday.

The three firms will invest 500 million euros ($565.10 million) to set up and operate at least 1,700 high-performance charging points near motorways and logistics hubs within five years, with operations set to commence in 2022.

The venture is still awaiting approval from authorities, the statement said.

Daimler

