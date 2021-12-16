ANL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.4%)
ASC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.77%)
ASL 13.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.77%)
BOP 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
BYCO 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.09%)
FCCL 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.62%)
FFBL 23.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.5%)
FFL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.79%)
FNEL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.21%)
GGGL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.04%)
GGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.73%)
HUMNL 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.14%)
JSCL 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.25%)
KAPCO 31.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.39%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.2%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
MLCF 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.47%)
NETSOL 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.91%)
PACE 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.29%)
PAEL 21.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.49%)
PIBTL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.22%)
POWER 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.01%)
PRL 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.08%)
PTC 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.84%)
TELE 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.4%)
TRG 105.80 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.03%)
UNITY 25.95 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.83%)
WTL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.91%)
BR100 4,508 Decreased By -40.3 (-0.89%)
BR30 18,518 Decreased By -80.3 (-0.43%)
KSE100 43,976 Decreased By -390.5 (-0.88%)
KSE30 17,312 Decreased By -161.2 (-0.92%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,849
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,214
30124hr
Sindh
478,564
Punjab
444,032
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,198
KPK
180,825
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US wheat rises on news Russia to reduce export quota

Reuters 16 Dec 2021

BEIJING: US wheat prices rose on Thursday on news that Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, could reduce its export quota to secure domestic supply in the face of food inflation, while soybean prices climbed tracking firmer soyoil futures.

Russia is considering reducing its wheat export quota slightly from a previously planned 9 million tonnes, five sources familiar with discussions among officials told Reuters on Wednesday.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 0.4% at $7.59 a bushel, as of 0320 GMT, while soybeans edged up 0.7% to $12.72 a bushel, set for a third consecutive day of gains.

CBOT soyoil futures rallied after the National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) said supplies among its US members had slipped to 1.832 billion lbs by the end of November, from 1.835 billion a month earlier.

This was its first monthly decline since June, surprising analysts who had expected oil stockpiles to climb.

Meanwhile, the most-active corn contract was also up 0.5% at $5.89 a bushel.

Argentina will cut export taxes on soybeans, corn and wheat, but only if they are organics, which currently make up a small fraction of the major grains producer's harvest.

Argentine farmers have sold 35.7 million tonnes of soybeans from the 2020/21 season after transactions for 327,800 tonnes in the most recent week, the Agriculture Ministry said on Wednesday in a report that included data through Dec. 8.

Jordan's state grain buyer made no purchase in an international tender for 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley which closed on Wednesday, European traders said.

Commodity funds were net sellers of Chicago Board of Trade wheat, corn and soymeal futures contracts on Wednesday and net buyers of soyoil and soybean futures, traders said.

Wheat soybean

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

US wheat rises on news Russia to reduce export quota

West Indies tour of Pakistan in doubt after more COVID-19 cases

NOCs not needed for setting up or expanding certain units: SME policy envisages Rs10m guarantee-free loan

Changes in $ rate, CPI and fuel mix: Circular debt management plan recalibrated

IMF projects Pakistan's gross debt at 83.4pc of GDP

China: PM’s intervention sought to enhance rice quota allocation

PM ranked 17th ‘most admired man’ in world

World Bank indicates $225m for ‘digital economy’ project

Govt decides to slash prices of POL products

‘Dead’ capital to be used for earning revenues: PM

PM, Sanjrani discuss Gwadar sit-in

Read more stories