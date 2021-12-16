ANL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.4%)
ASC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.77%)
ASL 13.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.77%)
BOP 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
BYCO 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.09%)
FCCL 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.62%)
FFBL 23.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.5%)
FFL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.79%)
FNEL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.21%)
GGGL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.04%)
GGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.73%)
HUMNL 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.14%)
JSCL 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.25%)
KAPCO 31.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.39%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.2%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
MLCF 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.47%)
NETSOL 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.91%)
PACE 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.29%)
PAEL 21.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.49%)
PIBTL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.22%)
POWER 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.01%)
PRL 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.08%)
PTC 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.84%)
TELE 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.4%)
TRG 105.80 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.03%)
UNITY 25.95 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.83%)
WTL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.91%)
BR100 4,508 Decreased By -40.3 (-0.89%)
BR30 18,518 Decreased By -80.3 (-0.43%)
KSE100 43,976 Decreased By -390.5 (-0.88%)
KSE30 17,312 Decreased By -161.2 (-0.92%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,849
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,214
30124hr
Sindh
478,564
Punjab
444,032
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,198
KPK
180,825
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Japan's exports pick up on improved autos output, imports hit record

Reuters 16 Dec 2021

TOKYO: Japan's exports sped up in November, as supply constraints eased slightly for the country's big automakers, although imports hit a record on soaring materials costs, which could hurt household consumption.

The trade data came days after the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey showed an improvement in service-sector sentiment, suggesting robust consumption will support the recovery, although the new Omicron variant and rising costs remain downside risks.

Exports climbed 20.5% in November from a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday, the ninth straight month of increase, slightly missing forecasts for a 21.2% gain but well up on a 9.4% rise in the previous month.

Shipments of cars - Japan's No.1 export item - rose 4.1% from a year earlier, marking the first increase in three months, although auto exports to the United States and China decreased year-on-year.

"The jump in exports in November suggests that most supply chain constraints in the automobile sector had already eased last month," said Tom Learmouth, Japan economist at Capital Economics.

"Exports will remain strong over the coming months as motor vehicle exports recover further and external demand for capital goods continues to rise."

Other than cars, growing shipments of steel, semiconductor equipment and chips contributed the most to the increase, a government official said.

Shipments to China, Japan's biggest trade partner, increased 16.0% year-on-year, the data showed.

Imports rose 43.8% year-on-year in November to 8.32 trillion yen ($72.87 billion), the largest yen amount since comparable data became available in January 1979 and jacked up by a 144.1% rise in fuels such as oil, LNG and coal.

Imports growth accelerated from 26.7% in October and was bigger than economists' forecast of 40.0%.

That brought a trade deficit of 954.8 billion yen, the biggest shortfall since January 2020 and exceeding the median estimate for a 675.0 billion yen deficit.

"While the weak yen has certain benefits such as boosting exporters' competitiveness and inbound tourists' spending, more Japanese manufacturers have shifted production bases offshore and COVID-19 border controls shut out tourists now," said Masato Koike, senior economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.

"Rising costs are weighing on Japan when a weak yen has less impact on increasing sales of goods and services."

The BOJ's latest tankan survey on Monday showed rising raw material costs clouding the corporate and economic outlook. BOJ governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday inflation may approach its elusive 2% target.

However, the central bank is unlikely to change its easy monetary policy at its next rate review on Friday.

The world's third-largest economy is expected to post strong growth in October-December after a contraction in the third quarter, as household spending improved on low COVID-19 infections.

Japan's Exports Japan's GDP

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Japan's exports pick up on improved autos output, imports hit record

West Indies tour of Pakistan in doubt after more COVID-19 cases

NOCs not needed for setting up or expanding certain units: SME policy envisages Rs10m guarantee-free loan

Changes in $ rate, CPI and fuel mix: Circular debt management plan recalibrated

IMF projects Pakistan's gross debt at 83.4pc of GDP

China: PM’s intervention sought to enhance rice quota allocation

PM ranked 17th ‘most admired man’ in world

World Bank indicates $225m for ‘digital economy’ project

Govt decides to slash prices of POL products

‘Dead’ capital to be used for earning revenues: PM

PM, Sanjrani discuss Gwadar sit-in

Read more stories