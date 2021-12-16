ANL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.4%)
ASC 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.7%)
ASL 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.7%)
BOP 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
BYCO 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.09%)
FCCL 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.62%)
FFBL 23.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.5%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.11%)
FNEL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.21%)
GGGL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.31%)
GGL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.85%)
HUMNL 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.14%)
JSCL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.31%)
KAPCO 31.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.39%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.2%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
MLCF 35.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.05%)
NETSOL 90.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.78%)
PACE 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.29%)
PAEL 21.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.49%)
PIBTL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
POWER 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.01%)
PRL 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.15%)
PTC 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.84%)
TELE 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.19%)
TRG 105.85 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.07%)
UNITY 25.83 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.34%)
WTL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.91%)
BR100 4,507 Decreased By -41.4 (-0.91%)
BR30 18,506 Decreased By -92.2 (-0.5%)
KSE100 43,957 Decreased By -410 (-0.92%)
KSE30 17,303 Decreased By -169.7 (-0.97%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,849
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,214
30124hr
Sindh
478,564
Punjab
444,032
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,198
KPK
180,825
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Five more bodies recovered after boat capsizes off Malaysia

Reuters 16 Dec 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian authorities recovered on Thursday the bodies of five more people who had been missing since their boat capsized off the country's south a day earlier, officials said, bringing the death toll from the accident to 16.

The dead included 10 men and six women, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) said in a statement.

Fourteen people were found safe, while 20 remain missing, as search and rescue operations continued for a second day.

All those aboard the boat, which overturned off Malaysia's southern Johor state in bad weather on Wednesday, were Indonesians suspected to be undocumented migrants travelling to Malaysia, the MMEA has said.

11 Indonesians dead, 25 missing in Malaysia boat sinking

The accident is the latest in a string of disasters recorded in the waterways between Indonesia and Malaysia in recent years, often involving overloaded boats ferrying labourers seeking work in Malaysian factories and plantations.

According to Jakarta-based rights group Migrant CARE, between 100,000 and 200,000 Indonesians travel illegally to Malaysia each year for work, many of them recruited by trafficking gangs.

Malaysia

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Five more bodies recovered after boat capsizes off Malaysia

West Indies tour of Pakistan in doubt after more COVID-19 cases

NOCs not needed for setting up or expanding certain units: SME policy envisages Rs10m guarantee-free loan

Changes in $ rate, CPI and fuel mix: Circular debt management plan recalibrated

IMF projects Pakistan's gross debt at 83.4pc of GDP

China: PM’s intervention sought to enhance rice quota allocation

PM ranked 17th ‘most admired man’ in world

World Bank indicates $225m for ‘digital economy’ project

Govt decides to slash prices of POL products

‘Dead’ capital to be used for earning revenues: PM

PM, Sanjrani discuss Gwadar sit-in

Read more stories