Health schemes: CM for greater transparency

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, while chairing a meeting on Wednesday reviewed progress on the health projects and directed to ensure quality as well as transparency in health schemes.

Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, health secretaries and others attended the meeting. At the outset, the CM made it clear that delay in health projects was intolerable adding that ongoing schemes be completed without delay.

Work should be accelerated on the mother and child hospitals as emergency blocks in Jinnah Hospital and the new general hospital was the need of the hour, he emphasized.

Meanwhile, the emergency block of services hospital would be expanded to accommodate the burden, he added. Alongside, the cardiac ward in DHQ hospitals would lessen the burden on large hospitals, he maintained. The Punjab government would also build a hospital in the Rakhni area of Balochistan to provide necessary medical facilities there, concluded the CM.

Moreover, while chairing a meeting of Punjab Danish Schools and Centers of Excellence Authority, the CM expressed the satisfaction that 4 Danish schools have been converted to solar energy.

He approved additional funds for providing free students uniforms while giving in-principle approval to raise teachers’ salaries according to the decision of the Punjab government. Permission was also granted to start the internship program along with recruitment on the administrative posts, he said.

