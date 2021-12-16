ANL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.85%)
ASC 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (6.48%)
ASL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.09%)
BOP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
BYCO 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (11.67%)
FCCL 18.78 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (7.81%)
FFBL 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.83%)
FFL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.67%)
FNEL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (10.31%)
GGGL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.11%)
GGL 25.29 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7.12%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (10.61%)
JSCL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.17%)
KAPCO 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.58%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.7%)
MDTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (8.33%)
MLCF 36.40 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (7.06%)
NETSOL 91.96 Increased By ▲ 6.41 (7.49%)
PACE 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (13.26%)
PAEL 21.53 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.65%)
PIBTL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.57%)
POWER 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (9.38%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.83%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
SNGP 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.48%)
TELE 14.78 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.41%)
TRG 103.70 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (7.49%)
UNITY 24.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (7.07%)
WTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (22.22%)
BR100 4,548 Increased By 142.6 (3.24%)
BR30 18,598 Increased By 1154.8 (6.62%)
KSE100 44,367 Increased By 1120.2 (2.59%)
KSE30 17,473 Increased By 428.1 (2.51%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,843
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,913
37024hr
Sindh
478,412
Punjab
443,985
Balochistan
33,539
Islamabad
108,172
KPK
180,760
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LCCI concerned at policy rate hike

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) is shocked by increase in policy rate by the State Bank...
Recorder Report 16 Dec 2021

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) is shocked by increase in policy rate by the State Bank of Pakistan to 9.75 percent and feared that this blow will put a reverse gear to all the efforts for bringing down the cost of doing business.

In a statement, LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq said that the LCCI was expecting cut in markup rates in the context of high cost of doing business and post-covid arena but the State Bank of Pakistan moved opposite and announced another raise of one percent.

The LCCI office-bearers said that hike in policy rate brought borrowing cost to the highest in the last 20 months.

“How our industry can compete those countries in the international market where policy rate is zero or below the zero”, the LCCI office-bearers questioned and said that high policy rate will halt industrial expansion.

They said that the policy rate should be brought down to at least 5 percent to give a jumpstart to the economic activities and to ensure cheap financing for industrial sector. They said it is now before all of us that high markup rate is no more sustainable as it has been causing an immense harm to economy and would continue to do so unless and until a realist approach is adopted.

The LCCI office-bearers said that despite higher inflation all the major economies have either curtailed or are in the process of reducing high interest rates to protect their economies.

They said the State Bank of Pakistan should understand that its continued tighter stance is inflicting a very heavy loss on the nation as the economy has already paid a very high price because of high policy rate. The LCCI office-bearers urged the State Bank of Pakistan to make at least 400 basis points cut in markup rates to inject energy to the industrial sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SBP LCCI Mian Nauman Kabir Mian Rehman Aziz Chan

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

LCCI concerned at policy rate hike

NOCs not needed for setting up or expanding certain units: SME policy envisages Rs10m guarantee-free loan

Changes in $ rate, CPI and fuel mix: Circular debt management plan recalibrated

IMF projects gross debt at 83.4pc of GDP

China: PM’s intervention sought to enhance rice quota allocation

Govt decides to slash prices of POL products

Fed sees three interest rate hikes in 2022

PM ranked 17th ‘most admired man’ in world

PM, Sanjrani discuss Gwadar sit-in

WB indicates $225m for ‘digital economy’ project

‘Dead’ capital to be used for earning revenues: PM

Read more stories