ANL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.85%)
ASC 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (6.48%)
ASL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.09%)
BOP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
BYCO 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (11.67%)
FCCL 18.78 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (7.81%)
FFBL 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.83%)
FFL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.67%)
FNEL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (10.31%)
GGGL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.11%)
GGL 25.29 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7.12%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (10.61%)
JSCL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.17%)
KAPCO 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.58%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.7%)
MDTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (8.33%)
MLCF 36.40 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (7.06%)
NETSOL 91.96 Increased By ▲ 6.41 (7.49%)
PACE 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (13.26%)
PAEL 21.53 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.65%)
PIBTL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.57%)
POWER 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (9.38%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.83%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
SNGP 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.48%)
TELE 14.78 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.41%)
TRG 103.70 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (7.49%)
UNITY 24.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (7.07%)
WTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (22.22%)
BR100 4,548 Increased By 142.6 (3.24%)
BR30 18,598 Increased By 1154.8 (6.62%)
KSE100 44,367 Increased By 1120.2 (2.59%)
KSE30 17,473 Increased By 428.1 (2.51%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,843
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,913
37024hr
Sindh
478,412
Punjab
443,985
Balochistan
33,539
Islamabad
108,172
KPK
180,760
Japan’s Nikkei ends flat ahead of Fed meeting outcome

Reuters 16 Dec 2021

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei ended flat on Wednesday in cautious trade ahead of a crucial policy decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve where the central bank is expected to signal a faster wind-down of its asset purchases.

The Nikkei share average was flat at 2,8459.72. The broader Topix index ended the session 0.52% higher.

Investors expect the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to adopt a more hawkish tone at the conclusion of their two-day meeting later in the day, quickening the pace at which they taper bond-buying stimulus and potentially setting up earlier interest rate hikes.

“Position adjustments before the FOMC are centerstage, and it’s not possible to discern a direction to the market amid that,” said Hajime Sakai, the chief fund manager at Mito Securities Co in Tokyo.

Toyota was the second-best performer among the 30 core Topix names, notching a 3.59% gain after Japan’s biggest automaker said it would commit about $70 billion to electrify its lineup by 2030.

The announcement lifted shares of its group companies, with Toyota Tsusho and Denso jumping 5.83% and 4.24%, respectively.

The transport equipment sub-index was the Topix’s best performing sector, adding 2.47%.

Shinsei Bank rallied 7.75% to be the Nikkei’s top move after potential acquirer SBI Holdings said it was rescheduling a news conference by its chief due to an “emergency” without elaborating further.

Recruit Holdings was the biggest percentage gainer among the Topix core 30 with a 4.16% jump.

Sea transport’s 2.99% drop made it the worst-performing Topix sector by a wide margin.

Shipper Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha was the biggest percentage decliner on the Nikkei, down 7.14%.

Nikkei FOMC Topix index Nikkei 225

