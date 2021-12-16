Supernet, SatADSL sign MoU

KARACHI: Supernet Limited (‘Supernet’), Pakistan’s largest satellite communications systems integrator and service provider, and Belgium based SatADSL S A (‘SatADSL’) jointly announced the signing of an agreement empowering Supernet to benefit from the global service offering opportunities via SatADSL’s neXat platform.

neXat is a cloud-based, complete OSS/BSS that enables Supernet to extend the reach of its services as well as sell and buy excess and/or unused capacity in the international market. The platform allows Supernet - whose offering to its customers was previously limited to Pakistan - to expand its business by offering services globally.

