Pakistan

PM to chair meeting on Afghanistan today

  • He will be briefed about the upcoming extraordinary session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers on Afghanistan in Islamabad on December 19
BR Web Desk 15 Dec 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair on Wednesday a meeting to discuss the ongoing situation in Afghanistan, Aaj News reported.

The meeting will be attended by the civil and military leadership. The meeting will also be briefed about the upcoming extraordinary session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers on Afghanistan in Islamabad on December 19.

On December 4, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had announced that the OIC meeting will be held in Islamabad, the first meeting being held after 41 years in Pakistan.

Pakistan to host OIC moot on Afghanistan on December 19

P5 countries and the European Agency have also been invited to attend the meeting, Qureshi said.

Saudi Arabia, being Chair of the OIC, had called for an 'Extraordinary Session' of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFMs) to discuss the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

Pakistan had welcomed the decision and also offered to host the session on December 17 in Islamabad.

"We have also offered to host the meeting, in Islamabad, on 17 December 2021. We are confident that the OIC Member States will endorse this offer,” Qureshi said in a video statement.

The FM further said that Afghanistan is a founding member of the OIC. “As part of the Islamic Ummah, we are bound by fraternal bonds of amity and brotherhood with the people of Afghanistan,” he added.

Pakistan Afghanistan meeting Imran Khan

