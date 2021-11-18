ANL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.74%)
ASC 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.53%)
ASL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
BYCO 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
FCCL 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.3%)
FFBL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.92%)
FFL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
FNEL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGGL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.87%)
GGL 29.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-5.33%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.06%)
JSCL 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.5%)
KAPCO 31.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.19%)
MDTL 2.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.4%)
MLCF 35.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.17%)
NETSOL 105.83 Decreased By ▼ -8.67 (-7.57%)
PACE 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.81%)
PAEL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.8%)
PIBTL 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
POWER 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
PRL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
PTC 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.87%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 41.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
TELE 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-6.47%)
TRG 111.62 Decreased By ▼ -9.05 (-7.5%)
UNITY 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-4.73%)
WTL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.39%)
BR100 4,708 Decreased By ▼ -68.4 (-1.43%)
BR30 19,935 Decreased By ▼ -599.78 (-2.92%)
KSE100 45,768 Decreased By ▼ -426.17 (-0.92%)
KSE30 17,726 Decreased By ▼ -225.7 (-1.26%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,638
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,822
46024hr
1.12% positivity
Sindh
473,561
Punjab
442,162
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,406
KPK
179,346
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 18, 2021
Business & Finance

Honda's Japan car output to return to normal capacity in December

Reuters 18 Nov 2021

TOKYO: Honda Motor Co said on Thursday its Japanese car factories will return to normal operations in December, after working at around 90% capacity this month due to a shortage of chips and supply disruptions from COVID-19 lockdowns overseas.

The two domestic production sites will return to normal capacity in the first half of December, Honda said in a statement.

Earlier this month, the maker of the Fit and CR-V models cut its full-year profit forecast for the second time, citing production delays and rising materials costs.

Pak Suzuki, Honda Atlas become latest car assemblers to increase prices

Top Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp had also said last week it would start making up for lost production in December, with factories at home returning to normal for the first time in seven months.

Toyota Motor Corp Honda Motor car output

