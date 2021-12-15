ANL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.85%)
ASC 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (7.38%)
ASL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (6.47%)
BOP 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.53%)
BYCO 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (12.67%)
FCCL 18.75 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (7.63%)
FFBL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.64%)
FFL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (6.23%)
FNEL 9.47 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (7.25%)
GGGL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.11%)
GGL 25.33 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (7.29%)
HUMNL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (8.63%)
JSCL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.17%)
KAPCO 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.46%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.48%)
MDTL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (9.8%)
MLCF 36.51 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (7.38%)
NETSOL 91.96 Increased By ▲ 6.41 (7.49%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (13.83%)
PAEL 21.53 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.65%)
PIBTL 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6%)
POWER 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (8.55%)
PRL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (8.08%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (8.2%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
SNGP 35.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.92%)
TELE 14.78 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.41%)
TRG 103.70 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (7.49%)
UNITY 24.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (7.07%)
WTL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (15.56%)
BR100 4,543 Increased By 136.9 (3.11%)
BR30 18,581 Increased By 1138.3 (6.53%)
KSE100 44,302 Increased By 1055.4 (2.44%)
KSE30 17,458 Increased By 413.3 (2.43%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,843
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,913
37024hr
Sindh
478,412
Punjab
443,985
Balochistan
33,539
Islamabad
108,172
KPK
180,760
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Karachi-based startup Krave Mart grabs $6mn in early funding

  • Grocery startup that promises 10-minute delivery will use amount to expand to other cities
BR Web Desk 15 Dec 2021

Krave Mart, a Karachi-based rapid grocery delivery company, has become the latest startup to raise funding, raising $6 million in its pre-seed round, the largest in the country’s early stage funding, reported Bloomberg.

The funding round was led by MSA Capital, ru-Net, Global Founders Capital and Zayn Capital, informed Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Krave Mart, Kassim Shroff.

Saison Capital, 2AM, Mehta Ventures, Jedar Capital and Lakson Investments were other investors that participated in the round, added the report.

Krave Mart plans to utilise the latest funding for its expansion in Pakistan.

ADB-backed Rider raises $2.3 million in seed round

The CEO shared his startup's plans to enter 10 more Pakistani cities by the end of the first-quarter next year. The company also eyes to expand its operation in Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh.

“We are where India was 10 years ago. It will take us just 2-3 years to catch up because the ecosystem really favoyrs us,” Shroff was quoted as saying, emphasising on Pakistan’s young tech-savvy population. “We felt there is huge space.”

Quick commerce “is a hyper-fragmented and inefficient experience” in Pakistan, added Tim Chen, general partner at MSA Capital. “We’ve benchmarked and invested in similar models globally and believe Pakistan is a market ripe for disruption.”

Pakistani startups have witnessed a renaissance of sorts in 2021, with multiple companies fetching multi-million dollars from both local and international investors.

Last week, Lahore-based fashion e-commerce platform Clicky managed to raise $2.4 million in pre-Series A round.

Pakistan's fashion e-commerce startup Clicky raises $2.4mn in pre-Series A funding

Last month, Udhaar Book, a Karachi-based cashflow management services provider, raised $6 million in early funding.

In the first nine months of the ongoing year, Pakistan's startups raised a record amount of funds at over $305 million, according to data compiled by Karachi-based Alpha Beta Core (ABCore), an early-stage tech-based investment firm.

The amount is over 1.5 times higher than the previous six years combined with investments focused on early-stage funding rounds, pointing to the growth potential, experts say.

Pakistan Startups Clicky Krave Mart qcommerce

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Karachi-based startup Krave Mart grabs $6mn in early funding

MoC opposes hike in duties on imported vehicles

ADB forecasts higher inflation

FBR reviews draft bill on withdrawal of ST exemptions

EAG suggests drastic change in tariff regime

UK inflation jumps to 10-year high of 5.1%

US crosses 800,000 Covid-19 deaths

Petroleum sector: SBP amends forex manual for remittance process

Haiti gas truck explosion kills 62, injures dozens

WHO sees unprecedented Omicron spread, 'probably' in most countries

Read more stories