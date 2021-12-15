ANL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.85%)
ASC 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (7.05%)
ASL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.09%)
BOP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
BYCO 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (12.17%)
FCCL 18.64 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (7%)
FFBL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.85%)
FFL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (6.79%)
FNEL 9.47 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (7.25%)
GGGL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.11%)
GGL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (6.95%)
HUMNL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.73%)
JSCL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.17%)
KAPCO 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.04%)
KEL 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.85%)
MDTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (8.33%)
MLCF 36.46 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (7.24%)
NETSOL 91.96 Increased By ▲ 6.41 (7.49%)
PACE 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (10.95%)
PAEL 21.53 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.65%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.71%)
POWER 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (8.72%)
PRL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.92%)
PTC 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (7.13%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
SNGP 35.25 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.77%)
TELE 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (6.83%)
TRG 103.70 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (7.49%)
UNITY 24.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (7.07%)
WTL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (15%)
BR100 4,536 Increased By 130.2 (2.96%)
BR30 18,548 Increased By 1104.8 (6.33%)
KSE100 44,186 Increased By 939.2 (2.17%)
KSE30 17,398 Increased By 353.3 (2.07%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,843
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,913
37024hr
Sindh
478,412
Punjab
443,985
Balochistan
33,539
Islamabad
108,172
KPK
180,760
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China coal output hits record in Nov to ensure winter supply

Reuters 15 Dec 2021

BEIJING: China's coal output hit a record high in November as Beijing urged miners to ramp up production to ensure sufficient energy supplies in the winter heating season.

China, the world's biggest coal miner and consumer, produced 370.84 million tonnes of the dirty fossil fuel last month, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

That compares to a previous record of 357.09 million tonnes set in October and was up 4.6% from the same period last year.

For the first 11 months of 2021, output reached 3.67 billion tonnes, up 4.2% on last year.

The central government has repeatedly stressed the need to ensure supplies of energy, including coal and natural gas, for heating and power generation over the winter period.

Coal miners have been ordered by authorities since October to run at maximum capacity as Beijing strived to tame red-hot coal prices and prevent a recurrence of September's nationwide power crunch that disrupted industrial operations and added to factory gate inflation.

Coal prices, however, have been supported by concerns that recent crackdowns on illegal mining in China's top coal producing region could limit the country's ability to boost its output.

The most-active thermal coal futures contract held steady on Wednesday, up 0.1% to 717.8 yuan a tonne, less than half the record high it hit in mid-October.

China coal

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

China coal output hits record in Nov to ensure winter supply

MoC opposes hike in duties on imported vehicles

ADB forecasts higher inflation

FBR reviews draft bill on withdrawal of ST exemptions

EAG suggests drastic change in tariff regime

UK inflation jumps to 10-year high of 5.1%

US crosses 800,000 Covid-19 deaths

Petroleum sector: SBP amends forex manual for remittance process

Haiti gas truck explosion kills 62, injures dozens

WHO sees unprecedented Omicron spread, 'probably' in most countries

Blinken says US still prepared to sell jet fighters to UAE

Read more stories