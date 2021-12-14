ANL 11.19 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.25%)
ASC 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.83%)
ASL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.98%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
BYCO 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.01%)
FCCL 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.47%)
FFBL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.04%)
FFL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (6.39%)
FNEL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (13.35%)
GGGL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.88%)
GGL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (6.4%)
HUMNL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.96%)
JSCL 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.87%)
KAPCO 30.95 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.28%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
MDTL 2.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2%)
MLCF 34.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.25%)
NETSOL 85.55 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (7.75%)
PACE 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.83%)
PAEL 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.84%)
PIBTL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
POWER 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
PRL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (6.1%)
PTC 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-6.03%)
TELE 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.72%)
TRG 96.47 Increased By ▲ 7.20 (8.07%)
UNITY 22.90 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (6.26%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.88%)
BR100 4,406 Increased By 69.2 (1.59%)
BR30 17,443 Increased By 691.1 (4.13%)
KSE100 43,247 Increased By 370.3 (0.86%)
KSE30 17,045 Increased By 365.3 (2.19%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,839
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,543
25024hr
Sindh
478,173
Punjab
443,937
Balochistan
33,536
Islamabad
108,146
KPK
180,710
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares fall on inflation worries, eye global central bank decisions

Reuters 14 Dec 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares fell on Tuesday, dragged down by auto and financial stocks, amid growing fears of surging inflation in the country and ahead of a series of major central bank meetings this week, including the US Federal Reserve.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.25% lower at 17,324.90 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.29% to 58,117.09.

The rupee hit 75.94 per dollar, its lowest since June 2020, pressured by continued outflows and monetary policy divergence between the Indian central bank and the US Federal Reserve, analysts said.

The Fed is expected to signal a faster wind-down of asset purchases, while the European Central Bank, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan are also meeting this week.

Indian shares end flat, rupee down ahead of US inflation data

Meanwhile, India's annual wholesale price-based inflation, a proxy figure for producers' prices, accelerated to a record high in November, fuelling concerns of rising inflationary pressure.

"Due to elevated levels of inflation and weak Asian markets, the domestic indices extended losses ahead of the US Fed policy announcement," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services

The Nifty auto index, which dropped 0.7%, and the finance index, which fell 0.6%, were the top drags.

Among individual stocks, Anand Rathi Wealth opened at a 9% premium in its Mumbai market debut. Drugmaker Lupin Ltd surged 6.7% after its Goa manufacturing plant received the establishment inspection report from the US federal drug regulator.

Shares of Aditya Birla Fashion rose 6.7% after the company said it will buy exclusive online and offline rights to the global sportswear brand Reebok for the Indian market.

Markets were also closely watching the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant and measures taken by various countries to contain the spread.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index BSE Sensex blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares fall on inflation worries, eye global central bank decisions

Interest rate hike in line with expectations, to reduce uncertainty: experts

Ministers will hold talks with Gwadar protesters: Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan wants relation with US that is in sync with our changed priority: Qureshi

Widening trade gap Pakistan's biggest economic concern: Younus Dagha

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee stable ahead of MPC announcement

Oil edges up towards $75, Omicron concerns dominate

Afghanistan to host Pakistan for three ODIs in early 2023

Pakistan issues visas to Indians to visit Shree Katas Raj Temple in Punjab

Stocks stage rally, KSE-100 up 370 points

UN says Taliban behind at least 72 extrajudicial killings in Afghanistan

Read more stories