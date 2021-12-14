Ministry preparing ‘National Development Framework’

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives is preparing a National Development Framework (NDF), which will guide priorities for investment and to carve out roles and responsibilities at the federal and provincial levels.

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) met with Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan in the chair at P-Bock Secretariat on Monday, and discussed the policy guidelines for “Financing of Provincial nature projects through Federal Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP)”, “Allocation of a percentage of total outlay in PSDP for running an effective media campaign for PSDP projects”, “Draft of the gender policy framework”, “Pilot research study on making public sector workplaces conducive for women”, and “Voluntary National Review (VNR)”.

Secretary Planning Abdul Aziz Uqaili, senior officials from the Planning Commission, and federal ministries/divisions also participated in the meeting, while representatives from the provincial governments participated through video conferences.

While reviewing the policy guidelines, the DCPC highlighted that the Planning Commission is in the process of developing a NDF, which will guide priorities for investment by the federal government. There are overlaps in rules of business and there is a need to carve out roles and responsibilities at the federal and provincial levels. The NDF will also be presented to provinces for feedback, before taking it to the NEC.

While discussing the “Draft of the Gender Policy Framework”, Jehanzeb emphasised creating opportunities for girls and women, to empower them in the process of decision making and recognise their representation in all spheres of life. He said that the national outlook on gender is needed. He said that the importance of gender needs to be understood across ministries and in provinces as indicators on gender are not very good.

He said that action plans to be developed for gender programming and showing their commitment towards the important aspect. He said that a yearly report on “Status of Gender” in Pakistan will be issued by the Planning Commission.

For making the workplace conducive for women, reviews will be held quarterly and surveys to be carried out to determine progress, he said. He stated that guidelines and ministry-wise sectoral guidelines should also be developed.

Clarity is needed under various areas and the nature of projects. Two concept clearance proposals were presented and accorded clearance in the meeting namely, “KP Rural Roads Accessibility project financed by World Bank” worth Rs52.7 billion and “Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Rural Road Development Project” worth Rs55,00.100 million.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021